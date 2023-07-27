7/27/23 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

As is the typical 2023 pattern for the New York Mets (47-54) a step forward was followed by a step back last night. The Mets’ bats went silent in a 3-1 loss to the New York Yankees as they remain 7.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot in the National League. Just one series remains for the Mets prior to Tuesday’s trade deadline and it will come at home with a brief four-game home stand against the Washington Nationals (43-59). First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Kodai Senga (7-5, 3.27 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Senga’s last start was shortened by rain as he allowed three runs in 3.1 innings against the Boston Red Sox last Friday before a downpour led to the suspension of the game. The contest resumed the next day and the Mets won after Senga was lifted, leaving him with a no-decision. The Nationals will counter with young righty Josiah Gray (7-8, 3.45 ERA). Gray picked up a win in his last start, allowing just one run on four hits over seven dominant innings while striking out ten to defeat the San Francisco Giants last Saturday to earn his seventh victory of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets are 3-4 against the Nationals so far this season and split a four-game series in Washington when the teams last met in mid-May.

The Nationals won two out of three against the Mets during their last trip to Citi Field in late April.

Senga faced the Nationals in New York on April 26, allowing two runs in five innings of work to suffer his first loss as a major leaguer.

Gray faced the Mets in New York on April 25, tossing six shutout innings and striking out nine to earn his first win of the year.

Daniel Vogelbach and Brett Baty are back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting against lefty Carlos Rodon yesterday. Vogelbach will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth while Baty will play third base and hit eighth.

Francisco Alvarez will get the night off. Omar Narvaez will catch and bat ninth.

Pete Alonso (3 for 9, 2B, HR, RBI), Jeff McNeil (4 for 9, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) and Brandon Nimmo (4 for 8, 2B, 3B) have done well against Gray in the past.