7/3/22 Game Preview: Texas Rangers at New York Mets

The bats have been cold for the New York Mets (48-30) over the past few weeks and it has led to a few losses. The Mets only put up three runs against the Texas Rangers (37-39) yesterday and lost 7-3 as Texas was able to even the weekend series at a game a piece. The two teams will both look to secure the rubber game this afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1:40 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (8-4, 4.85 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets this afternoon. Carrasco was beaten up again by the Houston Astros on Tuesday, giving up six runs in 4.1 innings of work to suffer his fourth loss of the season. The Rangers will counter with righty Jon Gray (4-3, 3.89 ERA), who was their big free-agent pickup in the starting rotation over the winter. Gray dominated the Kansas City Royals in his last start, allowing one run in seven innings on Tuesday while racking up eight strikeouts to earn his fourth win of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: