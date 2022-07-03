7/3/22 Game Preview: Texas Rangers at New York Mets

The bats have been cold for the New York Mets (48-30) over the past few weeks and it has led to a few losses. The Mets only put up three runs against the Texas Rangers (37-39) yesterday and lost 7-3 as Texas was able to even the weekend series at a game a piece. The two teams will both look to secure the rubber game this afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1:40 p.m. at Citi Field.
Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (8-4, 4.85 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets this afternoon. Carrasco was beaten up again by the Houston Astros on Tuesday, giving up six runs in 4.1 innings of work to suffer his fourth loss of the season. The Rangers will counter with righty Jon Gray (4-3, 3.89 ERA), who was their big free-agent pickup in the starting rotation over the winter. Gray dominated the Kansas City Royals in his last start, allowing one run in seven innings on Tuesday while racking up eight strikeouts to earn his fourth win of the season.
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
-
Carrasco is 3-3 with an 8.10 ERA in 10 career appearances, including eight starts, against the Rangers.
Gray is 1-2 with an 8.87 ERA in five career starts against the Mets but hasn’t faced them since 2019 when he was a member of the Colorado Rockies.
Jeff McNeil is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the day off yesterday. He will give Mark Canha the day off in left field and bat fifth.
Pete Alonso will serve as the designated hitter today and bat cleanup, which will allow Dominic Smith to start at first base and bat seventh.
The Mets have placed LHP David Peterson on the paternity leave list. RHP Colin Holderman was recalled from AAA Syracuse to take Peterson’s spot on the active roster.
This is the final game of the season series between the Mets and Rangers. Whoever wins today’s game will secure the series victory.
This is the final game of the Mets’ current five-game home stand. They are just 1-3 over the first four games.