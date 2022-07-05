7/5/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

It is amazing to think of how much peril the New York Mets (50-30) were in when Max Scherzer strained his oblique in mid-May. A stretch of nearly two months without one of their aces had the potential to severely damage the season but the Mets managed to thrive without Schezer, going 25-16 while he was sidelined. That run included a series-opening 7-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds (27-52) and the Mets will look to record their third straight win tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three-game set is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at Great American Ball Park.

Scherzer (5-1, 2.54 ERA) has been activated from the injured list to make the start for the Mets tonight. The last time that Scherzer pitched in a big league game was on May 18 when he gave up two runs (one earned) in 5.2 innings to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. The Reds will counter with rookie lefty Nick Lodolo (1-2, 5.52 ERA). Lodolo’s last big-league appearance came on April 24 when he allowed one run in 5.2 innings against the Cardinals to earn his first major league win.

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

