7/5/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

It is amazing to think of how much peril the New York Mets (50-30) were in when Max Scherzer strained his oblique in mid-May. A stretch of nearly two months without one of their aces had the potential to severely damage the season but the Mets managed to thrive without Schezer, going 25-16 while he was sidelined. That run included a series-opening 7-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds (27-52) and the Mets will look to record their third straight win tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three-game set is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at Great American Ball Park.
Scherzer (5-1, 2.54 ERA) has been activated from the injured list to make the start for the Mets tonight. The last time that Scherzer pitched in a big league game was on May 18 when he gave up two runs (one earned) in 5.2 innings to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. The Reds will counter with rookie lefty Nick Lodolo (1-2, 5.52 ERA). Lodolo’s last big-league appearance came on April 24 when he allowed one run in 5.2 innings against the Cardinals to earn his first major league win.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
-
Scherzer is 6-2 with a 1.84 ERA in nine career starts against the Reds.
Lodolo has never faced the Mets before.
LHP Chasen Shreve was designated for assignment to make room for Scherzer on the active roster.
Mark Canha jumps up into the five-hole tonight with a lefty on the mound, dropping Jeff McNeil down to seventh.
J.D. Davis will serve as the designated hitter with a lefty on the mound and bat eighth.
Albert Almora Jr (3 for 10, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) and Kyle Farmer (2 for 6, HR, RBI) have solid numbers against Scherzer in a small sample size.
Weather could be a factor in tonight’s game as the forecast calls for a chance of thunderstorms throughout the night in Cincinnati.