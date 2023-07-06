Mets

7/5/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks

Author image
Mike Phillips
Sports Editor
2 min read
Francisco Alvarez, New York Mets.

It wasn’t easy yesterday, but the New York Mets (39-46) did something they had a hard time accomplishing in June by finding a way to win. The Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-36) 8-5 to record their third consecutive win as they have started the month of July a perfect 3-0. The two teams are set to continue their three-game series tonight with first pitch scheduled for 9:40 p.m. at Chase Field.

Right-hander Kodai Senga (6-5, 3.53 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Senga pitched well for the Mets in his last start, allowing two runs in five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers last Wednesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 5-2. The Diamondbacks will counter with lefty Tommy Henry (5-1, 4.08 ERA). Henry picked up his fifth win of the season last Friday, giving up one run in 5.2 innings to defeat the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Neither team has faced the opposing starter before.

Daniel Vogelbach will sit with the lefty Henry on the mound. Mark Canha will serve as the designated hitter and bat ninth.

The Mets are looking to win their fourth straight game for the first time since mid-May, when they won five in a row against the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians.

The Mets are looking to win a road series for the first time since taking two out of three against the Dodgers in Los Angeles in mid-April.

Topics  
Mets
Author image

Mike Phillips

View All Posts By Mike Phillips

Mike Phillips

View All Posts By Mike Phillips

Related To Mets

Mets
Alvarez HR Diamondbacks

Francisco Alvarez Has Valley Fever!!! (Oh Wait I Didn’t Mean It Like That, Sorry Ike)

Author image metstradamus  •  22h
Mets
Pete Alonso, New York Mets
7/4/23 Game Preview: New York Mets At Arizona Diamondbacks
Author image Mike Phillips  •  Jul 4 2023
Mets
Tommy Pham, New York Mets.
Mike’s Met Of The Month, June 2023: OF Tommy Pham
Author image Mike Phillips  •  Jul 4 2023
Mets
Mike Vasil, New York Mets
Minor League Mondays: Mike Vasil Set To Represent The Mets In Futures Game
Author image Mike Phillips  •  Jul 3 2023
Mets
Mark Canha, New York Mets.
A Mirage Or The Start Of A Comeback?
Author image Mike Phillips  •  Jul 2 2023
Mets
Francisco Alvarez, New York Mets.
7/2/23 Game Preview: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets
Author image Mike Phillips  •  Jul 2 2023
Mets
Brandon Nimmo, New York Mets.
This Is What It Looks Like When Everything Comes Together
Author image Mike Phillips  •  Jul 1 2023
More News
Arrow to top