7/5/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks

It wasn’t easy yesterday, but the New York Mets (39-46) did something they had a hard time accomplishing in June by finding a way to win. The Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-36) 8-5 to record their third consecutive win as they have started the month of July a perfect 3-0. The two teams are set to continue their three-game series tonight with first pitch scheduled for 9:40 p.m. at Chase Field.

Right-hander Kodai Senga (6-5, 3.53 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Senga pitched well for the Mets in his last start, allowing two runs in five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers last Wednesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 5-2. The Diamondbacks will counter with lefty Tommy Henry (5-1, 4.08 ERA). Henry picked up his fifth win of the season last Friday, giving up one run in 5.2 innings to defeat the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Neither team has faced the opposing starter before.

Daniel Vogelbach will sit with the lefty Henry on the mound. Mark Canha will serve as the designated hitter and bat ninth.

The Mets are looking to win their fourth straight game for the first time since mid-May, when they won five in a row against the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians.

The Mets are looking to win a road series for the first time since taking two out of three against the Dodgers in Los Angeles in mid-April.