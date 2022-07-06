7/6/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

The return of Max Scherzer was an electric one for the New York Mets (50-31), who saw their co-ace strike out 11 batters in six innings of work. The problem was that the Mets couldn’t get anything going against the Cincinnati Reds (28-52), who got shut out in a 1-0 walk off loss. The Mets and Reds have split the first two games of this three-game series and will look to secure the rubber game tonight. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at Great American Ball Park.
Left-hander David Peterson (5-1, 3.24 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Peterson delivered a dazzling performance in his last start, allowing three runs in six innings while striking out 10 Miami Marlins last Friday to pick up his fifth win of the season. The Reds will counter with rookie righty Graham Ashcroft (4-2, 4.53 ERA). Ashcroft was shelled by the Chicago Cubs last Thursday, giving up seven runs in 2.1 innings of work to suffer his second loss of the season.
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
Neither team has faced the opposing starter before.
Peterson was activated from the paternity leave list today. RHP R.J. Alvarez was sent down to AAA Syracuse to make room for Peterson on the active roster.
Mark Canha will get the night off. Jeff McNeil will slide to left field and bat fifth while Luis Guillorme will start at second base and bat eighth.
Dominic Smith will serve as tonight’s designated hitter and bat sixth.