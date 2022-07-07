7/7/22 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

The resiliency that the New York Mets (51-31) showcased early in the season resurfaced at a critical time last night. The Mets scored a run to tie the game in the ninth inning before using a five-run tenth to secure a series victory against the Cincinnati Reds. The hope here is that the Mets can carry the good vibes from that win forward into their final home stand of the first half against the red-hot Miami Marlins (39-41). First pitch for the opener of this four-game series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
Right-hander Trevor Williams (1-5, 4.34 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Williams had a tough time in his last start, giving up five runs in 3.2 innings against the Texas Rangers last Saturday to suffer his fifth loss of the season. The Marlins will counter with lefty Daniel Castano (1-1, 2.42 ERA). Castano earned his first win of the season last Saturday, allowing three runs (although just one was earned) in five innings against the Washington Nationals.
Pre-Game Notes:
The Mets are 5-2 against the Marlins so far this season and won two out of three when the teams last met in Miami on the last weekend of June.
The Mets are 3-1 against the Marlins at Citi Field after winning three out of four against them during their last trip to New York in mid-June.
Williams is 0-1 with a 4.26 ERA in five career appearances, including three starts, against the Marlins.
Castano faced the Mets in Miami on June 26, giving up two runs in seven innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Marlins ended up winning 3-2 on a walk-off home run.
Mark Canha is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting last night off. He will start in left field and bat sixth.
J.D. Davis will serve as the designated hitter with a lefty on the mound and bat eighth.
Jesus Sanchez (2 for 4, HR, RBI) and Garrett Cooper (2 for 3, 2B, RBI) have done well against Williams in a small sample size.
Davis is 4 for 8 with two doubles in his career against Castano.