7/7/22 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

The resiliency that the New York Mets (51-31) showcased early in the season resurfaced at a critical time last night. The Mets scored a run to tie the game in the ninth inning before using a five-run tenth to secure a series victory against the Cincinnati Reds. The hope here is that the Mets can carry the good vibes from that win forward into their final home stand of the first half against the red-hot Miami Marlins (39-41). First pitch for the opener of this four-game series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Trevor Williams (1-5, 4.34 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Williams had a tough time in his last start, giving up five runs in 3.2 innings against the Texas Rangers last Saturday to suffer his fifth loss of the season. The Marlins will counter with lefty Daniel Castano (1-1, 2.42 ERA). Castano earned his first win of the season last Saturday, allowing three runs (although just one was earned) in five innings against the Washington Nationals.

