7/8/23 Game Preview: New York Mets At San Diego Padres

This West Coast road trip has been everything the New York Mets (42-46) could possibly have dreamed of to this point. The Mets racked up their sixth straight win last night with an extra-inning 7-5 victory over the San Diego Padres (41-47) thanks to some heroics from Francisco Alvarez, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil. The two teams are set to continue their series tonight with first pitch scheduled for 10:10 p.m. at Petco Park.

Left-hander David Peterson (2-6, 6.61 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Peterson didn’t last long in his last start, giving up one run in four innings against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday in a game the Mets went on to win 8-4. The Padres will counter with lefty Blake Snell (5-7, 3.03 ERA) to complete the matchup of southpaws. Snell earned his fifth win of the season on Monday, tossing five shutout innings to defeat the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.

Pre-Game Notes:

Peterson faced the Padres in New York on April 11, allowing two runs in 5.2 innings, but was stuck with his second loss of the year due toa lack of run support.

Snell faced the Mets at Citi Field on April 12, giving up four runs (three earned) in five innings to suffer his second loss of the season.

Major League Baseball announced earlier today that Mets’ RHP Kodai Senga has been named to the National League All-Star Team as a replacement for former Met Marcus Stroman, who opted not to participate in the All-Star Game after being selected as a representative for the Chicago Cubs.

Brett Baty is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting the past two games with a sore hamstring. He will start at third base and bat eighth.

Daniel Vogelbach will sit with the lefty Snell on the mound. Mark Canha will serve as the designated hitter and bat ninth.

Manny Machado is 2 for 5 (.400) with a double and three RBIs against Peterson.

Pete Alonso (5 for 13, 2B, 2 HR, 2 RBI), Canha (4 for 14, 2B, 2 RBI) and Brandon Nimmo (8 for 15, 2 2B, 3 RBI) have done well against Snell in the past.

The Mets can secure their first series victory in San Diego since 2018 with a win in either of the next two games.

The Mets haven’t won seven games in a row since a streak of seven straight victories between July 24 and August 1 of last season.