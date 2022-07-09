7/9/22 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

In a refrain that has become too familiar to fans of the New York Mets (52-32), the inconsistent offense reared its ugly head last night. Just one day after scoring 10 runs against the Miami Marlins (40-42) the Mets could only put up two and lost 5-2. The defeat cost the Mets a game in the standings but they will look to bounce back today and score a victory on the day they will retire Keith Hernandez’s No. 17 in a pre-game ceremony. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field with the number retirement ceremony slated to begin shortly after 3:00 p.m., with the team encouraging fans to be in their seats by then.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (9-4, 4.64 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets this afternoon. Carrasco rebounded from a rough stretch in his last start, allowing one run in 5.2 innings against the Texas Rangers on Sunday to pick up his ninth win of the year. The Marlins will counter with lefty Braxton Garrett (1-3, 4.25 ERA). Garrett pitched very well against the Washington Nationals on Monday, qllowing one run in 7.1 innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Marlins went on to win 3-2 in 10 innings.

