7/9/22 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

In a refrain that has become too familiar to fans of the New York Mets (52-32), the inconsistent offense reared its ugly head last night. Just one day after scoring 10 runs against the Miami Marlins (40-42) the Mets could only put up two and lost 5-2. The defeat cost the Mets a game in the standings but they will look to bounce back today and score a victory on the day they will retire Keith Hernandez’s No. 17 in a pre-game ceremony. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field with the number retirement ceremony slated to begin shortly after 3:00 p.m., with the team encouraging fans to be in their seats by then.
Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (9-4, 4.64 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets this afternoon. Carrasco rebounded from a rough stretch in his last start, allowing one run in 5.2 innings against the Texas Rangers on Sunday to pick up his ninth win of the year. The Marlins will counter with lefty Braxton Garrett (1-3, 4.25 ERA). Garrett pitched very well against the Washington Nationals on Monday, qllowing one run in 7.1 innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Marlins went on to win 3-2 in 10 innings.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
🆚: Miami
💪: @Cookie_Carrasco
📍: @CitiField
📺: @SNYtv
📻: @wcbs880
🔗: https://t.co/v7Y1JBfpOF pic.twitter.com/q9mftgbMfo
— New York Mets (@Mets) July 9, 2022
Pre-Game Notes:
-
Carrasco has made one start against the Marlins this season, giving up three runs in 6.1 innings on June 17 to pick up his eighth win of the season.
Garrett faced the Mets in New York on June 18, giving up three runs in four innings of work to suffer his second loss of the year.
Jeff McNeil will get the day off. Luis Guillorme will start at second base and bat eighth.
Jesus Aguilar (3 for 9, 2B, 2 RBI), Garrett Cooper (2 for 4), Bryan De La Cruz (3 for 10, HR, RBI), Billy Hamilton (3 for 10, 3B, 2 RBI) and Miguel Rojas (3 for 7, HR, RBI) have done well against Carrasco in the past.
Francisco Lindor has a two-run homer in two career at-bats against Garrett.