78.5% of Twitter Users Think Advertisers Should Support Free Speech, Elon Musk Poll Finds

Gia Nguyen
New Twitter owner Elon Musk took to the platform to ask users their feelings on advertisers.

According to the poll, which received over 2.5 million votes, 78.5 percent of Twitter users believe that advertisers should support freedom of speech over political correctness.

The poll also drew more than 30,000 responses, many of them mixed reactions from Twitter users.

Let’s go over Elon Musk’s Twitter poll and some of the changes being made to Twitter since Musk took control of the platform.

Elon Musk Charging $8/Month To Be Verified On Twitter

One of the biggest changes being made to Twitter is the verification process.

Twitter’s “blue check” has long been the mark of a trustworthy source on the platform.

“Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” Musk tweeted on Nov. 1.

The decision to allow users to pay for a blue check mark would affect about 400,000 verified accounts on Twitter.

CEO and co-founder of crypto exchange Binance, Changpeng Zhao, supported the idea, telling Web Summit in Lisbon, “We are supportive of that. We think that’s a great idea.”

Musk Using Twitter Poll To Decide The Company’s Future?

Last week, Musk took to Twitter with another poll to decide a long-term debate among social media users.

Should Twitter bring back Vine?

Vine was an American short-form video hosting service where users could upload six-second long looping video clips.

Twitter acquired Vine in 2012 and ended its operations four years later in 2016.

In the poll of nearly 5 million Twitter users, 69.6 percent of respondents voted to bring back the Vine app. Meanwhile, only 30.4 percent of respondents voted no.

Following the poll results, Musk instructed Twitter engineers to work on a reboot of the Vine app that could be ready by the end of the year, according to Axios.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
