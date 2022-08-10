8/10/22 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

Few teams in baseball are hotter than the New York Mets (71-39) right now. The Mets have won 14 of their last 16 games, including a 6-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds (44-65) last night to rack up their fifth consecutive win. The two teams are set to wrap up their three-game series this afternoon with the Mets eyeing a sweep to head into their off day Thursday on a winning note. First pitch for the matinee affair is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (9-3, 3.45 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Walker was hammered by the Atlanta Braves in his last start, giving up eight runs in 1+ innings of work last Friday to suffer his third loss of the year. The Reds will counter with righty T.J. Zeuch (0-0, 6.60 ERA in 2021), who will be making his 2022 debut after being recalled from AAA Louisville.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: