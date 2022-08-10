8/10/22 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

Few teams in baseball are hotter than the New York Mets (71-39) right now. The Mets have won 14 of their last 16 games, including a 6-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds (44-65) last night to rack up their fifth consecutive win. The two teams are set to wrap up their three-game series this afternoon with the Mets eyeing a sweep to head into their off day Thursday on a winning note. First pitch for the matinee affair is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
Right-hander Taijuan Walker (9-3, 3.45 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Walker was hammered by the Atlanta Braves in his last start, giving up eight runs in 1+ innings of work last Friday to suffer his third loss of the year. The Reds will counter with righty T.J. Zeuch (0-0, 6.60 ERA in 2021), who will be making his 2022 debut after being recalled from AAA Louisville.
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
Walker faced the Reds in Cincinnati on July 4, giving up three runs in six innings of work to pick up his seventh win of the season.
Zeuch has never faced the Mets before.
Brandon Nimmo and Daniel Vogelbach are back in the Mets’ lineup after getting the night off on Tuesday. Nimmo will start in center field and bat leadoff while Vogelbach will serve as the designated hitter and hit cleanup.
Starling Marte will get the day off today. Tyler Naquin will start in right field and bat sixth.
Active Reds hitters are just 2 for 12 (.140) with a two-run homer (from Joey Votto) against Walker.
No Mets player has ever had an at-bat against Zeuch before.
This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Reds. The Mets have already won the season series by going 4-1 over their first five games with Cincinnati.