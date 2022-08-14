Mets

8/14/22 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

Mike Phillips

The past two nights have seen the New York Mets (74-40) and Philadelphia Phillies (63-50) play what felt like a preview of October baseball. Both contests were thrilling, with the Mets evening the series last night on a 1-0 victory that began with Jacob deGrom dominating and ended with Edwin Diaz overcoming some shaky slider command to slam the door on the Phillies. The two teams will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon with first pith for the finale scheduled for 1:40 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (9-7, 3.39 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Bassitt gave the Mets some much-needed length in his last start, allowing just an unearned run in eight innings against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday to earn his ninth win of the year. The Phillies will counter with former Met Zack Wheeler (11-5, 2.63 ERA). Wheeler picked up his 11th win of the season in his last start, allowing just one run in six innings of work to defeat the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

    Bassitt is 1-0 with a 1.54 ERA in two starts against the Phillies this season.

    Wheeler is 0-1 with a 1.69 ERA in two starts against the Mets this year.

    Mark Canha is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the day off yesterday. He will start in left field and bat sixth.

    Nick Castellanos (7 for 20, 3 2B, HR, 2 RBI), Kyle Schwarber (3 for 8, 2B) and Jean Segura (2 for 4, HR, RBI) have good career numbers against Bassitt.

    Pete Alonso (8 for 19, 2B, RBI), Starling Marte (4 for 13, 2B, 3B, RBI) and Brandon Nimmo (8 for 28, 2 2B, HR, RBI) have done well against Wheeler in the past.

    This is the final game the Phillies are scheduled to play at Citi Field this season. The Mets are 6-2 against the Phillies at home so far this season.

    This is the final game of the Mets’ current 11-game home stand. The Mets have gone 8-2 over the first ten games.

