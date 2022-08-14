8/14/22 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

The past two nights have seen the New York Mets (74-40) and Philadelphia Phillies (63-50) play what felt like a preview of October baseball. Both contests were thrilling, with the Mets evening the series last night on a 1-0 victory that began with Jacob deGrom dominating and ended with Edwin Diaz overcoming some shaky slider command to slam the door on the Phillies. The two teams will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon with first pith for the finale scheduled for 1:40 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (9-7, 3.39 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Bassitt gave the Mets some much-needed length in his last start, allowing just an unearned run in eight innings against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday to earn his ninth win of the year. The Phillies will counter with former Met Zack Wheeler (11-5, 2.63 ERA). Wheeler picked up his 11th win of the season in his last start, allowing just one run in six innings of work to defeat the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

