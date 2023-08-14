8/14/23 Game Preview: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets

A bad weekend ended on a bright note for the New York Mets (53-65) as they avoided a sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves on the strength of a six-run fifth inning. The win will certainly boost morale in the clubhouse but this week will provide a critical sense of direction for the future of the team as the Mets play seven straight games against bottom dwellers that will help determine lottery odds for the 2024 draft. First up is a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates (53-65) as the Mets begin to wrap up their 10-game home stand. First pitch for the opener of this series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (3-6, 6.42 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco pitched well in his last start, giving up two runs in five innings against the Chicago Cubs last Tuesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 3-2. The Pirates will counter with rookie righty Quinn Priester (2-1, 8.75 ERA). Priester struggled in his last start, giving up four runs in four innings against the Braves last Wednesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Pirates went on to lose 6-5.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Pirates took two out of three against the Mets when the teams last met in Pittsburgh back in June.

The Mets swept a four-game series against the Pirates during their last trip to Citi Field last September.

Carrasco faced the Pirates in Pittsburgh on June 11, giving up two runs in 4.2 innings to suffer his third loss of the season.

Priester has never faced the Mets before.

Francisco Alvarez is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the night off on Sunday. He will catch and bat fifth.

Jeff McNeil will slide out to right field tonight and bat cleanup while Jonathan Arauz is at second base and batting ninth.

Connor Joe (2 for 6), Andrew McCutchen (3 for 9, 2 2B, RBI) and Jack Suwinski (2 for 4, HR, RBI) have done well against Carrasco in the past.