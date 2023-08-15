8/15/23 Game Preview: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets

The New York York Mets (54-65) picked up their second straight win last night with a 7-2 triumph over the Pittsburgh Pirates (53-66). While the result isn’t ideal for fans of the tank, the players in the locker room are undoubtedly happy to put together their first real winning streak since the trade deadline. The Mets will look to secure a series victory over the Pirates tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Left-hander David Peterson (3-7, 5.61 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Peterson continued to build up his pitch count in his last start, giving up two runs in 3.2 innings against the Chicago Cubs last Wednesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 4-3. The Pirates will counter with lefty Bailey Falter (0-7, 5.21 ERA) to complete the matchup of southpaws. Falter struggled in his last start, giving up four runs in four innings against the Atlanta Braves last Thursday and was not a factor in the decision of a game the Pirates won 7-5.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Peterson has one career appearance against the Pirates, allowing one run in 2.1 innings of relief against them at Citi Field last September in a game the Mets won 5-1.

Falter is 1-1 with a 3.27 ERA in three career appearances, including two starts, against the Mets.

Daniel Vogelbach will sit with the lefty Falter on the mound. Mark Vientos will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth.