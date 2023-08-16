8/16/23 Game Preview: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets

Just when it seemed like a significant winning streak could be brewing, everything came apart for the New York Mets (54-66) last night. The bullpen imploded for a six-run seventh inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-66) evened the three-game series with a 7-4 win. The two teams will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon as the Mets look to wrap up their 10-game home stand on a winning note. First pitch for the matinee affair is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (6-6, 5.64 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Megill was hit hard in his last start, giving up six runs (five earned) in 5.1 innings against the Atlanta Braves last Friday to suffer his sixth loss of the season. The Pirates will counter with righty Johan Oviedo (6-12, 4.42 ERA). Oviedo also got crushed in his last start, giving up six runs in five innings against the Cincinnati Reds last Friday to suffer his twelfth loss of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Megill faced the Pirates in Pittsburgh on June 9th, giving up nine runs (seven earned) in 3.2 innings to suffer his fourth loss of the season.

Oviedo faced the Mets in Pittsburgh on June 10th, giving up two runs in 6.1 innings to suffer his fifth loss of the year.

Mark Vientos and Francisco Alvarez will get the day off. Daniel Vogelbach will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth while Omar Narvaez catches and hits seventh.

Ke’Bryan Hayes is 5 for 7 (.714) with two RBIs in his career against Megill.

Brandon Nimmo (4 for 6, 2 RBI) and Rafael Ortega (2 for 4, 2 2B, 3 RBI) have done well against Oviedo in the past.

This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Pirates. Pittsburgh leads the season series 3-2 entering play today.

This is the final game of the Mets’ season-high 10-game home stand. They have gone 4-5 over the first nine games.