8/17/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

It hasn’t been fun for the New York Mets (75-42) over the past two nights. Injuries have knocked out the Mets’ starting pitchers early, burning out the bullpen and resulting in two wins for the Atlanta Braves (72-46). The losses have cut the Mets’ lead in the National League East down to 3.5 games and they will look to start building it back up by snapping their two-game skid against the Braves tonight. First pitch for the third game in this series is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park.
Right-hander Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.93 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Scherzer delivered a strong performance in his last start, allowing one run in seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies last Friday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 2-1 in 10 innings. The Braves will counter with righty Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.80 ERA). Odorizzi didn’t last too long in his last start, allowing two runs in four innings against the Miami Marlins last Friday of a game the Braves went on to win 4-3.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Welcome to the bigs, Brett Baty! #LGM
🆚: Atlanta
💪: @Max_Scherzer
📍: Truist Park
🕕: 7:20 p.m.
📺: @SNYtv
📻: @wcbs880
🔗: https://t.co/Zhk5LO4jdM pic.twitter.com/ABtLxAvMYB
— New York Mets (@Mets) August 17, 2022
Pre-Game Notes:
-
Scherzer is 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA in two starts against the Braves this season.
Odorizzi faced the Mets in New York in his first start as a member of the Braves on August 6, giving up three runs (two earned) in 4.2 innings to suffer his fourth loss of the year.
The Mets have recalled third baseman Brett Baty from AAA Syracuse to make his major league debut. Baty will start tonight at third and bat eighth.
Mark Canha is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the night off yesterday. He will start in left field and bat seventh.
Ronald Acuna Jr is 7 for 26 (.269) with a double, triple, two home runs and four RBIs in his career against Scherzer.
Francisco Lindor is 11 for 28 (.393) with four doubles, two home runs and five RBIs in his career against Odorizzi.