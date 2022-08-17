8/17/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

It hasn’t been fun for the New York Mets (75-42) over the past two nights. Injuries have knocked out the Mets’ starting pitchers early, burning out the bullpen and resulting in two wins for the Atlanta Braves (72-46). The losses have cut the Mets’ lead in the National League East down to 3.5 games and they will look to start building it back up by snapping their two-game skid against the Braves tonight. First pitch for the third game in this series is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.93 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Scherzer delivered a strong performance in his last start, allowing one run in seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies last Friday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 2-1 in 10 innings. The Braves will counter with righty Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.80 ERA). Odorizzi didn’t last too long in his last start, allowing two runs in four innings against the Miami Marlins last Friday of a game the Braves went on to win 4-3.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: