8/22/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at New York Yankees

Mike Phillips
Sunday was the win of the year for the New York Mets (79-44), who rallied from multiple deficits to win a 10-9 nail-biter over the Philadelphia Phillies to secure an improbable series victory. The Mets managed to win three out of four games in Citizen’s Bank Park despite running through a good portion of Syracuse’s pitching staff in the process, allowing them to improve to 4-4 on their current 10-game road trip. The last stop on that trip isn’t a long one, however, as the Mets are back in New York for Round 2 of the Subway Series against the struggling New York Yankees (74-48). First pitch for the opener of this two-game series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (9-2, 2.15 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Scherzer wasn’t at his best in his last start, allowing four runs in 6.1 innings against the Atlanta Braves last Wednesday, but still earned his ninth win of the year thanks to plenty of run support from his teammates. The Yankees will counter with righty Domingo German (1-2, 4.45 ERA). German couldn’t get out of the fifth inning in his last start, allowing three runs in 4.2 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays last Wednesday, but was not a factor in the decision as the Yankees ended up winning 8-7 in 10 innings.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

    The Mets swept a two-game series against the Yankees at Citi Field when the two teams last met in late July.

    The Mets won two out of three during their last trip to Yankee Stadium in July of 2021.

    Scherzer dominated the Yankees at Citi Field on July 27, giving up just five hits and striking out six over seven shutout innings, but was not a factor in the decision after the Mets’ bullpen blew a late lead.

    German was the opposing starter in that game, giving up two runs in 4.2 innings of work, but was bailed out of a loss thanks to the Yankees’ eighth-inning rally to tie the game.

    D.J. LeMahieu is 5 for 12 (.417) in his career against Scherzer.

    Pete Alonso (2 for 5, 2B, HR, RBI), Mark Canha (7 for 11, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) and Tyler Naquin (2 for 6, HR, RBI) have done well against German in the past.

