8/23/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at New York Yankees

While the headlines may focus on a guy turning a hot dog into a straw, the New York Mets (79-45) were understandably flat after an exhausting weekend in Philadelphia. The end result was a loss to the New York Yankees (75-48), who finally got on the board in the Subway Series after getting swept at Citi Field last month. The Mets will look to even up the Subway Series and wrap up their 10-game road trip on a winning note as they get back in action tonight. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (10-3, 3.36 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Walker only lasted two shutout innings in his last start against the Atlanta Braves last Tuesday before departing with a back injury that forced the Mets to scratch him from his next scheduled start on Sunday. The Mets did end up losing that game 5-0 after Walker departed, leaving him with a no decision. The Yankees will counter with their big trade deadline acquisition, righty Frankie Montas (4-10, 3.87 ERA). Montas was hammered by the Toronto Blue Jays in his last start, giving up six runs in six innings last Thursday to suffer his tenth loss of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Last game in the only stadium where people use hot dogs as straws. #LGM 🆚: New York (AL)

💪: @tai_walker

📍: Yankee Stadium

🕕: 7:05 p.m.

📺: @SNYtv, TBS

📻: @wcbs880

🔗: https://t.co/IvSvcLpptv pic.twitter.com/ky69y5t7GI — New York Mets (@Mets) August 23, 2022

Pre-Game Notes: