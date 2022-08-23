8/23/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at New York Yankees

While the headlines may focus on a guy turning a hot dog into a straw, the New York Mets (79-45) were understandably flat after an exhausting weekend in Philadelphia. The end result was a loss to the New York Yankees (75-48), who finally got on the board in the Subway Series after getting swept at Citi Field last month. The Mets will look to even up the Subway Series and wrap up their 10-game road trip on a winning note as they get back in action tonight. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.
Right-hander Taijuan Walker (10-3, 3.36 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Walker only lasted two shutout innings in his last start against the Atlanta Braves last Tuesday before departing with a back injury that forced the Mets to scratch him from his next scheduled start on Sunday. The Mets did end up losing that game 5-0 after Walker departed, leaving him with a no decision. The Yankees will counter with their big trade deadline acquisition, righty Frankie Montas (4-10, 3.87 ERA). Montas was hammered by the Toronto Blue Jays in his last start, giving up six runs in six innings last Thursday to suffer his tenth loss of the season.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Last game in the only stadium where people use hot dogs as straws. #LGM
🆚: New York (AL)
💪: @tai_walker
📍: Yankee Stadium
🕕: 7:05 p.m.
📺: @SNYtv, TBS
📻: @wcbs880
🔗: https://t.co/IvSvcLpptv pic.twitter.com/ky69y5t7GI
— New York Mets (@Mets) August 23, 2022
Pre-Game Notes:
-
Walker faced the Yankees at Citi Field on July 26, giving up three runs in six innings of work to earn his eighth win of the year.
Montas has made one career appearance against the Mets, giving up two runs in an inning of relief back in 2017 when he was a member of the Oakland A’s.
Tomas Nido will make his first start since August 13 after spending a week on the COVID list. He will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
Aaron Hicks (4 for 11, HR, RBI), Aaron Judge (3 for 9, 3 HR, 4 RBI) and Isiah Kiner-Falefa (3 for 5) have done well against Walker in the past.
Francisco Lindor (4 for 9, 2 2B), Starling Marte (3 for 5) and Tyler Naquin (2 for 3, 2B) have good numbers against Montas.
This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Yankees. The Mets have gone 2-1 over the first three games between them, assuring themselves of at least a split of the season series.
This is the final game of the Mets’ current 10-game road trip. The Mets have gone 4-5 over the first nine games of the trip.