8/26/23 Game Preview: Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets

The Mets will try to bounce back against Shohei Ohtani and the Angels tonight at Citi Field. They will also try to climb out of last place.

That’s right, the Mets are in last place.

If you’re headed to the game tonight, it’s Women’s Equality Day.

#NewProfilePic Join us as we celebrate Women’s Day today at @CitiField, featuring female-focused pregame and in-game programming in honor of Women’s Equality Day! pic.twitter.com/4CYYclM15H — New York Mets (@Mets) August 26, 2023

The important strides that women have made in Major League Baseball will be spotlighted tonight.

Game two of the Mets’ three-game series against the Angels kicks off at 7:10 p.m. on Saturday. Citi Field will be celebrating Women’s Equality Day! The Mets’ own employee, Marly Mensher, will be performing the National Anthem. Alexis Fontana and Olivia Feldman, stars of the Little League Softball World Series champions Massapequa 12U softball team, will throw the Honorary First Pitch. Fontana started in the championship game and Feldman pitched 3.1 no-hit innings of relief to bring New York their first ever Little League World Series championship victory. Cameron Brink will throw the Honorary First Pitch. Brink, a Stanford Cardinal, just made history as the first-ever female basketball player on New Balance’s roster! Captain Jessica Apgar will be honored as the Veteran of the Game. Captain Apgar served as a member of the United States Army from 2000–2006 and now works with the ACLU here in New York City.

And perhaps Daniel Vogelbach will walk up to “Milkshake” again at some point.

In honor of Women’s Day, we asked the guys to name their favorite female singer 🎶🎤 pic.twitter.com/Y6jldPRVKn — New York Mets (@Mets) August 26, 2023

How To Enjoy

Tonight’s game is a 7:10 start on SNY, and on WCBS 880 and ESPN Deportes 1050 along with the Audacy app if you’re here. If you find yourself in Southern California, you can catch the game on Bally Sports West on television or KLAA 830 on your radio dial.

The Pitchers

Carlos Carrasco will go for the Mets, and he’s wearing it to end the season. Since he was brilliant against Arizona on July 6th when he threw 8 shutout innings against Arizona, he’s had 7 starts. In those 7 starts, he’s pitched 27 and 1/3 innings to a 9.22 ERA, and opposing batters have a slash line of .387/.439/.597 against him. He’s 0-4 in those 7 starts, and he’s only pitched more than five innings once. But in that start where he went six innings against Kansas City, he gave up six runs on eight hits.

Chase Silseth goes for L.A., and since he was reinserted in the rotation, he’s been pitching fairly well. His first four starts since July 19th, he went 3-0 with a 1.59 ERA in 22 and 2/3’s innings, and he faced some fairly impressive competition as three of those starts saw him face the Braves, Astros, and Mariners, holding opponents to a slash line of .178/.227/.374. But his last start was a hiccup, giving up 5 runs in 3 and 2/3’s innings against Tampa Bay.

Chase Silseth, Filthy Splitters. 😷 11th and 12th Ks. pic.twitter.com/Dszfkupjn4 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 6, 2023

The Lineups

First, the home nine:

Omar Narvaez gives Francisco Alvarez a breather.

Now for the visitors:

Nolan Schanuel scratched. He’s not injured. Not a big deal. Details coming shortly. pic.twitter.com/syPTKXfolo — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) August 26, 2023

Game Notes

Opponents are hitting .301 against Carlos Carrasco … the second highest in the league with a minimum of 19 starts.

Jeff McNeil is hitting .347 in his last 18 games.

Shohei Ohtani’s home stats going into last night are good enough: .282/.386/.675 with 22 HRs. But his stats on the road are ridiculous. His slash line on the road was .328/.431/.685 with 22 homers. That’s a slugging percentage of .685. For reference, McNeil’s OPS is .691.