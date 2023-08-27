8/27/23 Game Preview: Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets

After a brief blip of competence, the New York Mets (59-71) are fully back in tank mode as the result of a four-game losing streak. Last night’s 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels (63-67) featured a few scary moments, including Pete Alonso getting hit in the back of the neck with a pitch that caused the benches to empty briefly. The Mets will now look to avoid getting swept as they wrap up their series with the Angels today. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. at Citi Field and will be streamed nationally on Peacock as part of their MLB Sunday Leadoff package.

Left-hander David Peterson (3-7, 5.59 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Peterson had a tough time in his last start, giving up four runs in 4.2 innings against the Atlanta Braves on Monday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 10-4. The Angels will counter with righty Griffin Canning (7-4, 4.61 ERA). Canning picked up his seventh win of the season in his last appearance, when he allowed one run in 3.1 innings of relief against the Tampa Bay Rays on August 19.

Local Coverage:

Television: None

Streaming: Peacock

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Peterson faced the Angels last season, allowing one run in 2.2 innings of relief on June 10 to pick up his third win of the season.

Canning has never faced the Mets before.

The Mets have activated 3B Mark Vientos (wrist) from the 10-day injured list. OF Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment to make room for Vientos on the active roster.

The Mets have recalled RHP Jeff Brigham from AAA Syracuse to provide a fresh arm for their bullpen. LHP Adam Kolarek was designated for assignment to make room for Brigham on the active roster.

Pete Alonso is in the Mets’ lineup after being removed from last night’s game after getting hit in the back of the neck with a pitch. He will play first base and bat cleanup.

Vientos will play third base in his return to the lineup and bat eighth.

Brandon Drury (2 for 2) and Randal Grichuk (2 for 5) have done well against Peterson in a small sample size.

Omar Narvaez is 2 for 2 with an RBI in his career against Canning.

This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Angels. Los Angeles has won the season series by taking the first two games of this series.