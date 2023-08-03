8/3/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Kansas City Royals

Things have gotten quite ugly around the active roster for the New York Mets (50-57) these days as the team essentially is playing out the string on the 2023 campaign. The Mets were shut out by the Kansas City Royals (34-75) last night to guarantee a series loss to the second-worst team in baseball. The two teams will meet again this afternoon as the Mets try to avoid getting swept. First pitch for the matinee finale is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (3-5, 6.40 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Carrasco didn’t get out of the third inning in his last start, giving up eight runs (six earned) in 2.1 innings against the Washington Nationals last Saturday to suffer his fifth loss of the season. The Royals will counter with young righty Brady Singer (6-8, 5.46 ERA). Singer pitched well in his last start, giving up two runs in five innings against the Minnesota Twins last Friday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game Kansas City went on to win 8-5 in 10 innings.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Carrasco is 12-8 with a 3.72 ERA in 27 career appearances, including 22 starts, against the Royals.

Singer has never faced the Mets before.

Brandon Nimmo (quad) is out of the Mets’ starting lineup for a third straight game. Rafael Ortega will start in center field and bat ninth.

Francisco Alvarez will get the day off. Omar Narvaez will catch and bat seventh.

D.J. Stewart is 2 for 2 with an RBI in a small sample size against Singer.

This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Royals. Kansas City has already won the season series by claiming the first two games of this series.