Mets

8/3/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Kansas City Royals

Author image
Mike Phillips
Sports Editor
2 min read
Pete Alonso, New York Mets

Things have gotten quite ugly around the active roster for the New York Mets (50-57) these days as the team essentially is playing out the string on the 2023 campaign. The Mets were shut out by the Kansas City Royals (34-75) last night to guarantee a series loss to the second-worst team in baseball. The two teams will meet again this afternoon as the Mets try to avoid getting swept. First pitch for the matinee finale is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (3-5, 6.40 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Carrasco didn’t get out of the third inning in his last start, giving up eight runs (six earned) in 2.1 innings against the Washington Nationals last Saturday to suffer his fifth loss of the season. The Royals will counter with young righty Brady Singer (6-8, 5.46 ERA). Singer pitched well in his last start, giving up two runs in five innings against the Minnesota Twins last Friday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game Kansas City went on to win 8-5 in 10 innings.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Carrasco is 12-8 with a 3.72 ERA in 27 career appearances, including 22 starts, against the Royals.

Singer has never faced the Mets before.

Brandon Nimmo (quad) is out of the Mets’ starting lineup for a third straight game. Rafael Ortega will start in center field and bat ninth.

Francisco Alvarez will get the day off. Omar Narvaez will catch and bat seventh.

D.J. Stewart is 2 for 2 with an RBI in a small sample size against Singer.

This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Royals. Kansas City has already won the season series by claiming the first two games of this series.

Topics  
Mets
Author image

Mike Phillips

View All Posts By Mike Phillips

Mike Phillips

View All Posts By Mike Phillips

Related To Mets

Mets
Phil Bickford

It’s Gonna Be A Long Two Months Of Hardtack

Author image metstradamus  •  6h
Mets
Kodai Senga, New York Mets
8/2/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Kansas City Royals
Author image Mike Phillips  •  20h
Mets
Justin Verlander, New York Mets
Mike’s Met Of The Month, July 2023: RHP Justin Verlander
Author image Mike Phillips  •  Aug 2 2023
Mets
Justin Verlander, New York Mets
The Dark Backstreets Of Rebuilding
Author image metstradamus  •  Aug 1 2023
Mets
Mark Vientos, New York Mets
8/1/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Kansas City Royals
Author image Mike Phillips  •  Aug 1 2023
Mets
Canha To The Heavens
Mark Is Outta Da Park
Author image metstradamus  •  Jul 31 2023
Mets
Christian Scott, New York Mets
Minor League Mondays: Christian Scott Doing Well At Binghamton
Author image Mike Phillips  •  Jul 31 2023
More News
Arrow to top