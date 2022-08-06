8/6/22 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves At New York Mets … Supersized Doubleheader Edition

After last night’s 9-6 Mets loss, the Mets and Braves have now split the first two games of their five game series, and games three AND four come today at Citi Field in the borough of Queens. If you’re lucky enough to go the night game, it’s Jacob deGrom strikeout counter bobblehead night, but it’s a connecting series so you’ll have to get the second part to this at a later date. Between this and the Gary/Keith/Ron bobbleheads that are being given away in parts, I think the Mets are making us do too many DIY projects just for a complete bobblehead. I mean, who the hell thinks we have 50.000 Ty Penningtons going to these games?

How to Enjoy

So, very important so follow me here: The day game, a 1:10 start, is on SNY, while the night game, a 7:10 start, is on WPIX 11. Every other outlet matches for both games: WCBS 880 and WEPN 1050 for Mets radio coverage, Bally Sports Southeast and 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan for television and radio coverage in Braves country. There’s no national simulcast on MLB Network so you’re going to have to rely on GameDay or your phone if you want track fo the Mets and you’re stuck in some sort of business trip selling linoleum or something.

The Pitchers

The first game will feature Jake Odorizzi vs. David Peterson. Peterson’s last two appearances came in relief, and in both he gave up runs … one in an inning against San Diego, and two in a third of an inning against New York (AL), as he gave up a two run homer by Gleyber Torres in the second Subway Series game on July 27th. Today’s start might be his last one for a while barring injury, as the Mets are kinda full in their rotation while also needing a lefty in the pen. The question will then become: can Peterson adjust to the role.

Jake Odorizzi makes his Braves debut in Game 1. His last four starts for Houston were all over the place, and notable because he had three straight starts against Oakland. The first of those starts featured seven shutout innings, but the last two saw him not get out of the sixth in either start while giving up a total of nine runs ten and a third innings. His final Astro start against Seattle? Seven shutout innings, two hits, two walks, and eight strikeouts. Overall, Odorizzi is 4-3 with a WHIP of 1.15 and an ERA of 3.75 for the season

Yes, Max. We’re getting to you. Scherzer will start the nightcap of the doubleheader. Max is 7-2 with a 2.13 ERA on the season, and since coming back from his oblique injury, he’s 2-1 in six starts with an ERA of 1.62 in 39 innings with an OPS against of .579.

Max Fried goes in the nightcap for the Braves. The last time he faced the Mets he had his worst start of the season on July 11th, walking five in five innings. His three starts since have been better, giving up six runs in 20 innings and only walking two. The last two of those starts came on extra rest, and this game will also be on five days rest for Fried.

The Game One Lineups

First, the visitors (because they posted eight minutes earlier than the Mets):

Here’s how the #Braves will line up for Game 1 of today’s doubleheader!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/aZ6IM1W2uV — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 6, 2022

Robbie Grossman is 1-for-1 in his Braves career with a double.

And for the good guys:

Expect Darin Ruf to get his first career start for the Mets in the nightcap with Fried going. Ruf is due to have some success against Fried (see the notes below.)

Game Notes