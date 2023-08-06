8/6/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles

The trade deadline was clearly an inflection point for the New York Mets (50-59), who have not looked like a competitive team since their fire sale. Last night’s 6-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (69-42) was the fifth straight for the Mets, who haven’t won a game since the deadline. The Mets will look to avoid getting swept by the Orioles and salvage the series finale this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Left-hander Jose Quintana (0-2, 3.67 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Quintana pitched well in his last start, holding the Kansas City Royals to three runs in 6.2 innings on Tuesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 7-6 in 10 innings. The Orioles will counter with righty Kyle Bradish (7-6, 3.32 ERA). Bradish picked up his seventh win of the year on Tuesday, giving up three runs in seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Quintana is 2-4 with a 3.74 ERA in nine career appearances, including seven starts, against the Orioles.

Bradish has never faced the Mets before.

Brandon Nimmo, Starling Marte and Francisco Alvarez will get the day off today. Jeff McNeil will start in left field and bat leadoff, D.J. Stewart will play right field and bat cleanup while Omar Narvaez catches and hits fifth.

This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Orioles. Baltimore has won the season series by winning the past two nights.

This is the final game of the Mets’ current six-game road trip. They are 0-5 over the first five games.