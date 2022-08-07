8/7/22 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The New York Mets (69-39) made a massive statement against the Atlanta Braves (64-45) on Saturday. A doubleheader sweep ensured the Mets will secure a series victory over their National League East rivals by claiming three of the first four games in the five-game set. The Mets will now look to make a statement by picking up a fourth win over the Braves today. First pitch for the finale is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
Right-hander Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.80 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets at Citi Field for the first time since July 7, 2021. deGrom fared well in his season debut on Tuesday, allowing one run in five innings against the Washington Nationals, but was not a factor in the decision as the Mets ended up losing the game 5-1. The Braves will counter with rookie righty Spencer Strider (6-3, 2.79 ERA). Strider earned his sixth win of the season on Tuesday, allowing one run in 6.2 innings to top the Philadelphia Phillies.
Pre-Game Notes:
-
deGrom is 9-7 with a 1.96 ERA in 25 career starts against the Braves.
Strider faced the Mets in Atlanta on July 12, allowing one run in 4.2 innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Braves ended up winning 4-1.
Jeff McNeil is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the night cap of the doubleheader off. He will start at second base and bat sixth.
Daniel Vogelbach is back in the Mets’ lineup after sitting out last night with a lefty on the mound. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
Ronald Acuna Jr is 8 for 27 (.296) with a double and two RBIs in his career against deGrom.