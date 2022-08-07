8/7/22 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The New York Mets (69-39) made a massive statement against the Atlanta Braves (64-45) on Saturday. A doubleheader sweep ensured the Mets will secure a series victory over their National League East rivals by claiming three of the first four games in the five-game set. The Mets will now look to make a statement by picking up a fourth win over the Braves today. First pitch for the finale is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.80 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets at Citi Field for the first time since July 7, 2021. deGrom fared well in his season debut on Tuesday, allowing one run in five innings against the Washington Nationals, but was not a factor in the decision as the Mets ended up losing the game 5-1. The Braves will counter with rookie righty Spencer Strider (6-3, 2.79 ERA). Strider earned his sixth win of the season on Tuesday, allowing one run in 6.2 innings to top the Philadelphia Phillies.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: