8/8/22 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

The showdown series in the National League East went about as well as it possibly could have for the New York Mets (70-39). Picking up four wins in five games against the Atlanta Braves, including a thrilling win in Jacob deGrom’s Citi Field return yesterday, has allowed the Mets to build a solid 6.5-game cushion over Atlanta in the division. The Mets will now look to avoid a letdown as they welcome the lowly Cincinnati Reds (44-63) to town to begin a three-game series. First pitch for tonight’s opener is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (8-7, 3.61 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Bassitt dominated the Washington Nationals in his last start, allowing just six hits over seven shutout innings last Wednesday to earn his eighth win of the season. The Reds will counter with newly acquired righty Justin Dunn (1-3, 3.75 ERA in 2021), who came over to Cincinnati from the Seattle Mariners in the Luis Castillo trade. The former Mets’ farm hand, who was sent to Seattle in the trade that brought Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to New York, will be making his 2022 debut.

