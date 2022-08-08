8/8/22 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

The showdown series in the National League East went about as well as it possibly could have for the New York Mets (70-39). Picking up four wins in five games against the Atlanta Braves, including a thrilling win in Jacob deGrom’s Citi Field return yesterday, has allowed the Mets to build a solid 6.5-game cushion over Atlanta in the division. The Mets will now look to avoid a letdown as they welcome the lowly Cincinnati Reds (44-63) to town to begin a three-game series. First pitch for tonight’s opener is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
Right-hander Chris Bassitt (8-7, 3.61 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Bassitt dominated the Washington Nationals in his last start, allowing just six hits over seven shutout innings last Wednesday to earn his eighth win of the season. The Reds will counter with newly acquired righty Justin Dunn (1-3, 3.75 ERA in 2021), who came over to Cincinnati from the Seattle Mariners in the Luis Castillo trade. The former Mets’ farm hand, who was sent to Seattle in the trade that brought Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to New York, will be making his 2022 debut.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Fresh series on deck. #LGM
🆚: Cincinnati
💪: @C_Bass419
📍: @CitiField
🕕: 7:10 p.m.
📺: @SNYtv
📻: @wcbs880
🔗: https://t.co/FFD5lPTdrH pic.twitter.com/aZIS6nX8Oz
— New York Mets (@Mets) August 8, 2022
Pre-Game Notes:
-
The Mets won two out of three against the Reds when the two teams met in Cincinnati last month.
The Mets lost two out of three against the Reds during their last visit to Citi Field in July of 2021.
Bassitt has made one career start against the Reds, allowing three runs in 7.2 innings of work on May 9, 2019, to take the loss when he was a member of the Oakland A’s.
Dunn has never faced the Mets before.
Mark Canha and Luis Guillorme will get the day off. Tyler Naquin will start in left field and bat seventh while Eduardo Escobar plays third base and hits eighth.
The only active Reds player to get a hit off of Bassitt is Mike Moustakas, who is 3 for 12 (.250) with a double, home run and three RBIs against him.
The only Met who Dunn has faced before is Canha, who went 0 for 2 with a walk against him.