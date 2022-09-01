9/1/22 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

It felt like an October atmosphere on an August night at Citi Field for a potential postseason preview between the New York Mets (83-48) and Los Angeles Dodgers (90-39) on Wednesday. Brandon Nimmo’s home-run robbery helped the Mets secure a 2-1 win over the Dodgers and end August on a winning note. September has now arrived as the Mets and Dodgers will look to secure the rubber game of their series this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
Right-hander Chris Bassitt (11-7, 3.34 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Bassitt worked into the eighth inning in his last start, allowing four runs in 7.1 innings against the Colorado Rockies last Friday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets ended up winning 7-6 in walk-off fashion. The Dodgers will counter with lefty Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.64 ERA), who is being activated from the injured list for this game. Kershaw’s last start came on August 4, when he allowed two runs (one earned) in four innings against the San Francisco Giants before departing with a back injury.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Rubber match. #LGM
🆚: Los Angeles (NL)
💪: @C_Bass419
📍: @CitiField
🕕: 4:10 p.m.
📺: @SNYtv, @MLBNetwork (out-of-market only)
📻: @wcbs880
🔗: https://t.co/LGlxiDvQPt pic.twitter.com/czvff28d9a
— New York Mets (@Mets) September 1, 2022
Pre-Game Notes:
-
Bassitt faced the Dodgers in Los Angeles on June 3, giving up four runs (three earned) in six innings to suffer his third loss of the year.
Kershaw is 10-0 with a 2.19 ERA in 15 career regular season starts against the Mets but has not faced them since 2019.
The Mets have recalled RHP Adonis Medina and IF Devon Marrero from AAA Syracuse with active rosters expanding to 28 today.
Austin Barnes (2 for 3, 2B, RBI), Joey Gallo (4 for 11, 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI) and Justin Turner (3 for 6, 2B) have done well against Bassitt in the past.
This is the final game of the regular season between the Mets and Dodgers. The two teams have split the first six games of the season series 3-3 so today’s winner will secure the series victory.