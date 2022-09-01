9/1/22 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

It felt like an October atmosphere on an August night at Citi Field for a potential postseason preview between the New York Mets (83-48) and Los Angeles Dodgers (90-39) on Wednesday. Brandon Nimmo’s home-run robbery helped the Mets secure a 2-1 win over the Dodgers and end August on a winning note. September has now arrived as the Mets and Dodgers will look to secure the rubber game of their series this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (11-7, 3.34 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Bassitt worked into the eighth inning in his last start, allowing four runs in 7.1 innings against the Colorado Rockies last Friday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets ended up winning 7-6 in walk-off fashion. The Dodgers will counter with lefty Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.64 ERA), who is being activated from the injured list for this game. Kershaw’s last start came on August 4, when he allowed two runs (one earned) in four innings against the San Francisco Giants before departing with a back injury.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

