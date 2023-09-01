9/1/23 Game Preview: Seattle Mariners at New York Mets

A lackluster August did end with a note of excitement for the New York Mets (61-73), who saw D.J. Stewart have a moment with a huge performance in a 6-5 walk-off win over the Texas Rangers. The series as a whole went exactly how the previous one against an American League West team went by dropping the first two games before winning the third in 10 innings. The Mets will hope to improve that script a bit as they continue their AL West-themed home stand tonight against the Seattle Mariners (76-57). First pitch for the opener of the three-game set is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. and will be streamed nationally on Apple TV+ as part of their Friday Night Baseball package.

2022 was a huge year for the Mariners, who went 90-72 to finish in second place in the AL West, 16 games back of the first-place Houston Astros. That record was good enough to snap Seattle’s 21-year playoff drought and the Mariners won a Wild Card Series over the Toronto Blue Jays before falling to the Astros in the Division Series. The offseason saw Seattle tweak around the edges of the roster, with the biggest acquisition being a trade with Toronto for outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. The season started slow for the Mariners but they have been red-hot of late, going 29-9 in their past 38 games to surge into first place in the division with a month to go in the season. This should be an interesting test for a young Mets’ team over the weekend.

Right-hander Kodai Senga (10-7, 3.17 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Senga pitched well in his last start, allowing two runs in 6.2 innings against the Los Angeles Angels last Friday, but was stuck with his seventh loss of the year due to a lack of run support. The Mariners will counter with righty Logan Gilbert (12-5, 3.66 ERA). Gilbert picked up his 12th win of the season last Saturday, allowing one run on two hits in seven innings while striking out seven Kansas City Royals.

Local Coverage:

Television: None

Streaming: Apple TV+

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mariners won two out of three against the Mets during their last visit to Citi Field in May of 2022.

Neither team has faced the opposing starter before.

With rosters expanding to 28 active players as of today, the Mets have promoted IF Ronny Mauricio and RHP Jose Butto from AAA Syracuse to fill the extra spots.

The Mets have recalled 3B Brett Baty from AAA Syracuse. IF Danny Mendick was optioned to AAA Syracuse to make room for Baty on the active roster.

Baty and Mauricio are both in the Mets’ starting lineup tonight. Baty will play third base and bat eighth while Mauricio will make his major league debut at second base and bat ninth.

Francisco Alvarez is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the day off on Wednesday. He will catch and bat seventh.

Six of the nine players in the Mets’ starting lineup are homegrown: Alvarez, Baty, Mauricio, Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso.