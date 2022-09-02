Mets

9/2/22 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

Mike Phillips
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

It wasn’t completely smooth sailing for the New York Mets (84-48) but they did pass their biggest test of the season this week. The Mets won two out of three against the Los Angeles Dodgers to take the season series against them for the first time since 2015 and won a series against the Dodgers in New York for the first time in over a decade. The good news for the Mets is that their schedule lightens up considerably now as they are set to begin a stretch of 16 consecutive games against teams with losing records. That run begins tonight as the Mets open a weekend series with the last-place Washington Nationals (45-86). First pitch for the opener of this three-game set is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Left-hander David Peterson (7-3, 3.21 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Peterson picked up his seventh win of the season last Saturday, tossing six shutout innings against the Colorado Rockies to help the Mets pick up a victory on Old Timer’s Day. The Nationals will counter with young righty Josiah Gray (7-8, 4.67 ERA). Gray pitched very well in his last start, allowing just one run in five innings against the San Diego Padres last Saturday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Nationals ended up losing 2-1.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

    The Mets are 10-3 against the Nationals so far this season and won two out of three against them when the teams last met in Washington at the beginning of August.

    The Mets swept a three-game series against the Nationals during Washington’s last trip to Citi Field at the end of May.

    Peterson faced the Nationals in New York on May 30, giving up four runs in 4.2 innings of work and was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 13-5.

    Gray’s first start of the season came against the Mets in Washington on April 8 and he gave up four runs in four innings of work to suffer his first loss of the year.

    Daniel Vogelbach is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting the past three games with the Mets facing lefties. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.

    Pete Alonso is 2 for 4 with a double in his career against Gray while Jeff McNeil has a two-run homer against him.

Topics  
Mets
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Mike Phillips

View All Posts By Mike Phillips

Mike Phillips

View All Posts By Mike Phillips

Related To Mets

Mets

A Seventh Game Win … Er, Technically

Metstradamus  •  17h
Mets
9/1/22 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
Mike Phillips  •  Sep 1 2022
Mets
New York Mets cruise through August and maintain first place
Mike Phillips  •  Sep 1 2022
Mets
My Favorite Playlist
Metstradamus  •  Aug 31 2022
Mets
8/31/22 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
Mike Phillips  •  Aug 31 2022
Mets
In True Jesse Orosco Fashion
Metstradamus  •  Aug 30 2022
Mets
8/30/22 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
Mike Phillips  •  Aug 30 2022
More News
HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com