9/2/22 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

It wasn’t completely smooth sailing for the New York Mets (84-48) but they did pass their biggest test of the season this week. The Mets won two out of three against the Los Angeles Dodgers to take the season series against them for the first time since 2015 and won a series against the Dodgers in New York for the first time in over a decade. The good news for the Mets is that their schedule lightens up considerably now as they are set to begin a stretch of 16 consecutive games against teams with losing records. That run begins tonight as the Mets open a weekend series with the last-place Washington Nationals (45-86). First pitch for the opener of this three-game set is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Left-hander David Peterson (7-3, 3.21 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Peterson picked up his seventh win of the season last Saturday, tossing six shutout innings against the Colorado Rockies to help the Mets pick up a victory on Old Timer’s Day. The Nationals will counter with young righty Josiah Gray (7-8, 4.67 ERA). Gray pitched very well in his last start, allowing just one run in five innings against the San Diego Padres last Saturday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Nationals ended up losing 2-1.

