9/2/22 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

It wasn’t completely smooth sailing for the New York Mets (84-48) but they did pass their biggest test of the season this week. The Mets won two out of three against the Los Angeles Dodgers to take the season series against them for the first time since 2015 and won a series against the Dodgers in New York for the first time in over a decade. The good news for the Mets is that their schedule lightens up considerably now as they are set to begin a stretch of 16 consecutive games against teams with losing records. That run begins tonight as the Mets open a weekend series with the last-place Washington Nationals (45-86). First pitch for the opener of this three-game set is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
Left-hander David Peterson (7-3, 3.21 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Peterson picked up his seventh win of the season last Saturday, tossing six shutout innings against the Colorado Rockies to help the Mets pick up a victory on Old Timer’s Day. The Nationals will counter with young righty Josiah Gray (7-8, 4.67 ERA). Gray pitched very well in his last start, allowing just one run in five innings against the San Diego Padres last Saturday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Nationals ended up losing 2-1.
Pre-Game Notes:
-
The Mets are 10-3 against the Nationals so far this season and won two out of three against them when the teams last met in Washington at the beginning of August.
The Mets swept a three-game series against the Nationals during Washington’s last trip to Citi Field at the end of May.
Peterson faced the Nationals in New York on May 30, giving up four runs in 4.2 innings of work and was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 13-5.
Gray’s first start of the season came against the Mets in Washington on April 8 and he gave up four runs in four innings of work to suffer his first loss of the year.
Daniel Vogelbach is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting the past three games with the Mets facing lefties. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
Pete Alonso is 2 for 4 with a double in his career against Gray while Jeff McNeil has a two-run homer against him.