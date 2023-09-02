9/2/23 Game Preview: Seattle Mariners at New York Mets

September may be meaningless for the New York Mets (62-73) but they are at least offering their fans a bit of excitement with the promotion of top young prospects. Ronny Mauricio made a splash in his big league debut last night, recording two hits to help the Mets top the Seattle Mariners (76-58) 2-1 for their second straight win. The Mets will look to make it three straight as they continue their series with the Mariners tonight.

Left-hander David Peterson (3-7, 5.23 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Peterson delivered an outstanding effort in his last start on Sunday, giving up one run in seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, but was not a factor in the decision thanks to a lack of run support from his teammates. The Mets ended up winning that game in 10 innings, leaving Peterson with a no-decision. The Mariners will counter with righty Luis Castillo (11-7, 3.01 ERA). Castillo earned his 11th win of the season on Sunday, allowing only one hit over seven shutout innings against the Kansas City Royals.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Peterson has never faced the Mariners before.

Castillo is 1-1 with a 3.26 ERA in three career starts against the Mets but hasn’t faced them since 2019, when he was a member of the Cincinnati Reds.

The Mets have claimed RHP Peyton Battenfield off waivers from Cleveland and assigned him to AAA Syracuse.

Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty will get the night off. Omar Narvaez will catch and hit eighth while Mark Vientos will start at third base and bat seventh.

Josh Rojas is the only Mariners’ batter with experience against Peterson, collecting one hit in one at bat against him.

Francisco Lindor (3 for 6, 2 2B, RBI) and Jeff McNeil (3 for 6, HR, 2 RBI) have done well against Castillo in the past.