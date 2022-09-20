9/20/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers

Last night was the first of hopefully many celebrations for the New York Mets (94-55) this season. The Mets clinched a playoff spot last night with a 7-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers (78-69) and had a relatively calm celebration as everyone involved has much loftier goals than a simple playoff appearance. The next item on the bucket list is a National League East title, which the Mets can take one step closer to by securing their sixth consecutive win as they continue their series with the Brewers tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this series is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. at American Family Field.
Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (15-6, 3.70 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco dominated the Pittsburgh Pirates in his last start, allowing only one run and striking out 11 over six innings last Thursday to earn his 15th win of the year. The Brewers will counter with lefty Aaron Ashby (2-10, 4.58 ERA), who is being activated from the injured list to make this start. Ashby’s last start came on August 19, when he allowed six runs in five innings against the Chicago Cubs, but was not a factor in the decision as the Brewers went on to lose 8-7.
Carrasco is 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA in four career starts against the Brewers.
Ashby faced the Mets in New York on June 16, giving up four runs in 4.1 innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Brewers ended up losing 5-4.
Darin Ruf is not starting today despite having the lefty Ashby on the mound. Mark Vientos will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh.
The Mets will bump Eduardo Escobar up to the five-hole against the lefty Ashby.
Jeff McNeil will shift out to right field today and bat sixth, allowing Luis Guillorme to start at second base and hit eighth.
Willy Adames (5 for 7, HR, 2 RBI) and Rowdy Tellez (3 for 5, 2 2B, RBI) have done well against Carrasco in the past.
Mark Canha launched a two-run homer against Ashby in New York on June 16.
The Mets can win a series in Milwaukee for the first time since 2013 with a victory tonight.
The Mets can win the season series against the Brewers for the first time since 2016 with a victory in one of their next two games.
The Mets’ magic number to clinch the National League East title is 14.