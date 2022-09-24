9/24/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Oakland Athletics

The good vibes on the road continued for the New York Mets (96-56) last night. A blowout win over the Oakland Athletics (55-96), combined with a third straight loss for the Atlanta Braves, allowed the Mets to extend their lead in the National League East to 2.5 games. The Mets will look to keep their positive momentum going as they aim to secure a series victory over the Athletics this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. at RingCentral Coliseum.

Right-hander Jacob deGrom (5-2, 2.32 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. deGrom showcased his brilliance in his last start, striking out 13 batters in 5+ innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, but was stuck with a no-decision after giving up a three-run homer to Oneil Cruz that tied the game. The Mets did rally to win the game after he left. The Athletics will counter with lefty Ken Waldichuck (0-2, 7.13 ERA), who was a key prospect Oakland received from the New York Yankees in the Frankie Montas trade. Waldichuck got hammered by the Houston Astros on Sunday, giving up five runs in 2.2 innings of work to suffer his second loss of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

