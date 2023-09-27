An epic disaster in weather preparation led to the New York Mets (71-85) having to postpone the opener of their three-game series with the Miami Marlins (81-75) last night. While the Mets were getting swept in Philadelphia over the weekend, the grounds crew did not cover the infield ahead of Saturday’s rain from Tropical Storm Ophelia, leading to a saturated field that never got a chance to dry properly after the system lingered in the area until Tuesday morning. The result was a postponement that led to a straight doubleheader this afternoon, with first pitch for Game 1 scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field. Game 2 is set to begin roughly 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

Left-hander Joey Lucchesi (3-0, 2.88 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today in his final start of the season. Lucchesi pitched well against the Marlins in his last start, giving up three runs (two earned) in 5.2 innings last Wednesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets lost 4-3 in walk-off fashion. The Marlins will counter with lefty Braxton Garrett (9-6, 3.53 ERA) to complete the matchup of southpaws. Garrett was the opposing pitcher in that game, giving up an unearned run in six innings of work, but was left without a decision in the contest.

Game 2 will see the Mets send right-hander Kodai Senga (12-7, 2.96 ERA) to the bump for the final start of his rookie season. Senga beat the Marlins in his last start, giving up two runs in six innings last Wednesday to earn his 12th win of the year. The Marlins will counter with righty Johnny Cueto (1-4, 6.19 ERA). Cueto has been working out of the bullpen for the last few weeks and tossed a scoreless inning of relief against the Milwaukee Brewers last Friday in his last appearance.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup (Game 1):

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets are 7-3 against the Marlins so far this season and won two out of three against them in Miami last week.

This is Miami’s first trip to Citi Field since early April, when the Mets won two out of three against them in their first home series of the season.

This is the sixth doubleheader of the season for the Mets. They are 4-6 in doubleheader games and were swept in their last twin bill by the Atlanta Braves on August 12.

This is just the second doubleheader of the year for Miami, which swept its previous twin bill against the Cleveland Guardians in April.

Garrett has a 2.63 ERA in three appearances, including two starts, against the Mets this season.

Senga is 3-0 with a 2.08 ERA in three starts against Miami this season.

Cueto has made one appearance against the Mets this season, giving up three runs in two innings of relief last Wednesday in a game the Marlins lost 8-3.

The Mets will roll out the exact same Game 1 lineup as the one they posted yesterday.

Josh Bell (3 for 10, 2 2B, RBI), Garrett Hampson (6 for 19, 2B, HR, 2 RBI), Jon Berti (1 for 2, 2B) and Jorge Soler (1 for 2) have good numbers against Lucchesi.

Pete Alonso (4 for 13, HR, 2 RBI), Francisco Lindor (4 for 12, 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI) and Jeff McNeil (3 for 6, 2B, RBI) have done well against Garrett in the past.

Luis Arraez (3 for 5), Bell (1 for 3, HR, RBI), Berti (2 for 6) and Soler (3 for 8, 2B, RBI) have good numbers against Senga.

Omar Narvaez (3 for 7, HR, 4 RBI), Brandon Nimmo (1 for 3, HR, RBI) and Daniel Vogelbach (2 for 3, 2B, RBI) have fared well against Cueto.