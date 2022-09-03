9/3/22 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

September is simply about taking care of business for the New York Mets (85-48), who are trying to wrap up their first National League East title since 2015. The Mets picked up their third straight win by beating the Washington Nationals (45-87) 7-3. The two teams are set to continue their weekend series tonight as the Mets aim to pick up their fourth straight win. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
Right-hander Max Scherzer (9-4, 2.27 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Scherzer dominated the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, allowing only one run on four hits while striking out 11 over seven innings, but was stuck with a brutal loss when the Mets got shut out in the contest. The Nationals will counter with lefty Patrick Corbin (5-17, 6.56 ERA). Corbin picked up his first win in two months on Sunday, allowing one run in six innings to defeat the Cincinnati Reds and earn his fifth victory of the season.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
https://twitter.com/Mets/status/1566145894155784194?s=20&t=gyj3J-kXxmN8KGs0NnPHwA
Pre-Game Notes:
Scherzer is 2-0 with a 3.55 ERA in two starts against the Nationals this season.
Corbin is 0-3 with a 6.62 ERA in four starts against the Mets this year.
Pete Alonso will serve as the designated hitter tonight and bat cleanup while Darin Ruf will start at first base and bat sixth.
Nelson Cruz (10 for 27, 2B, HR, 4 RBI), Luis Garcia (2 for 3) and Luke Voit (3 for 6) have done well against Scherzer in the past.
Pete Alonso (13 for 34, 2 2B, 5 HR, 8 RBI), Mark Canha (5 for 12, HR, RBI), Starling Marte (10 for 36, 2 2B, HR, 6 RBI), James McCann (4 for 13, 2B, 2 RBI) and Jeff McNeil (9 for 26, 2B, RBI) have good career numbers against Corbin.