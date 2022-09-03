9/3/22 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

September is simply about taking care of business for the New York Mets (85-48), who are trying to wrap up their first National League East title since 2015. The Mets picked up their third straight win by beating the Washington Nationals (45-87) 7-3. The two teams are set to continue their weekend series tonight as the Mets aim to pick up their fourth straight win. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (9-4, 2.27 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Scherzer dominated the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, allowing only one run on four hits while striking out 11 over seven innings, but was stuck with a brutal loss when the Mets got shut out in the contest. The Nationals will counter with lefty Patrick Corbin (5-17, 6.56 ERA). Corbin picked up his first win in two months on Sunday, allowing one run in six innings to defeat the Cincinnati Reds and earn his fifth victory of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

https://twitter.com/Mets/status/1566145894155784194?s=20&t=gyj3J-kXxmN8KGs0NnPHwA

Pre-Game Notes: