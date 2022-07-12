A Fleeting Moment To Remember

I warned about judging players on fleeting moments in a baseball season yesterday. But man, that was a hell of a fleeting moment that Max Scherzer provided us with tonight. Repeating what I said earlier: We got Max Scherzer for games like this. Of course I also said that I’m not sure why the hell the Braves got Robinson Cano and he had two hits tonight. But leave it to Francisco Lindor to provide some pre-game perspective:

Francisco Lindor on playing against Robinson Cano this series: "He can get 20 hits. As long as he doesn’t have any RBIs and he doesn’t score, I’m good. He can get to first, and then go back to the dugout." — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) July 11, 2022

Scherzer was brilliant. Seven innings, nine strikeouts, nine strikeouts and no walks in a 4-1 victory in Atlanta. This game, and this pitcher, are the epitome of the 2022 Mets. Simply, they care. Scherzer cares. The whole team cares. They’re engaged, involved, and invested in the success of this team. Scherzer always cares, as you see here in the 7th, after he had given up two straight two out rockets: a home run to Austin Riley to cut the Mets lead to 2-0, and a double to Marcel Ozuna.

Max Scherzer is PUMPED after striking out Eddie Rosario to finish the 7th inning 9 strikeouts on the night 💨 pic.twitter.com/fbCvbCsLNY — SNY (@SNYtv) July 12, 2022

And then watch the dugout after Luis Guillorme popped the air out of the Braves’ balloon in the very next half inning:

LUIS GUILLORME GOES DEEP TO RIGHT! pic.twitter.com/4ddqykCQXJ — SNY (@SNYtv) July 12, 2022

That’s why I laugh when I see people complain about this team. First off, they’re good. They’re in first place, 21 games over .500. But second, they care. What the hell else do we really want? Even if this season doesn’t wind up ending the way we want it to end, isn’t it enough that this team cares about some of the same things that we do? Sure, this team isn’t perfect and there are some needs to be addressed. But when we start complaining about shit like Tomas Nido not taking enough pitches, I laugh my literal ass off.

The New York Mets, thanks to Scherzer, Guillorme, Pete Alonso’s two RBI, Max Fried’s wildness, Brian Snitker not playing the infield in in the 8th, and Edwin Diaz dominating on his third straight day of pitching, will be in first place at the end of this Braves series.

