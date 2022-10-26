Frustration appears to finally be boiling over in Green Bay.

The Green Bay Packers are 3-4 on the season and Rodgers is having a bad year by his standards.

That didn’t stop him from ripping his teammates in a recent interview with Pat McAfee.

While Rodgers didn’t name any names, he wasn’t shy about calling out, “guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing. Gotta start cutting some reps.”

A Super Bowl champion with four MVPs, Rodgers will go down as one of the very best quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL, so his comments hold a little bit of extra weight.

Below, we will go over Rodgers’ comments and how this will be received in the locker room, and the impact on the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Teammates

It’s obvious that Rodgers is frustrated by the mistakes some of his teammates are making.

He also opened up about the Packers struggles, telling McAfee “When players really take ownership of what we’re putting on the field you’re gonna see the possibility of us making a run.”

"When the players really take ownership of what we're putting on the field you're gonna see the possibility of us making a run" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive #ART pic.twitter.com/wwr44Tfs7r — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 25, 2022

As a leader of the Packers, Rodgers could be using these public comments as a way to motivate the team.

The Packers’ quarterback is certainly hoping these comments will create more urgency and help Green Bay turn its season around.

Will Aaron Rodgers’ Comments Help Or Hurt The Packers?

Rodgers’ recent comments can go one of two ways.

This will either light a fire under his teammates or cause friction in the locker room if players are worried about their job and playing time.

Some of the veterans like Aaron Jones and Allen Lazard have been around Rodgers, so his comments are less likely to hinder their performance.

On the other hand, the Packers have a couple of rookie wide receivers that may not take kindly to the future Hall of Famer’s recent words.

Losing Davante Adams has proven to be a mistake.

Despite investing two draft picks at the wide receiver position, Rodgers has not found a receiver that he fully trusts.

Green Bay has not looked like a legitimate contender, and if Rodgers’ comments become a distraction, he may need to have a chat in the locker room, regarding the intentions of his comments.

Time will tell how these comments will impact the Packers’ locker room.