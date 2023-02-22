News

Alabama Basketball Star Delivered Gun Used in Killing

Author image
Bob Harvey
2 min read
Brandon-Miller

Even though he hasn’t been charged with a crime, Alabama freshman basketball standout Brandon Miller allegedly delivered the gun that was used to kill Jamea Harris on January 15 near the Tuscaloosa campus.

Former Alabama player Darius Miles and another man, Michael Davis, are facing capital murder charges for the shooting that took place near the Alabama campus on the Strip. It’s a business district of bars and restaurants that cater to students near the school. Harris was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when she was struck by a bullet, police said.

Police Testify at Darius Miles Hearing

Branden Culpepper of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit was the first witness. He testified that Miles and Michael Lynn Davis were in Miller’s car shortly before the shooting. Harris’ mother, DeCarla Heard, told investigators that the incident was triggered when Miles tried to talk to Harris, who informed them she had a boyfriend and wasn’t interested.

Investigators say Miles owned the gun that was used in the killing. During the offers testimony, he said that Miles gave it to Davis and that Davis fired the shot that killed Harris. Culpepper also testified that the gun exchange from Miles to Davis occurred in the back seat of Miller’s car. According to Culpepper, Miller brought the gun after Miles texted him.

Miller is Alabama’s Top Player

The 6-foot-9 Miller is the team’s top scorer with 18.7 points per game and leads the Southeastern Conference in scoring with 18.7 points a game. He’s also the second ranked Crimson Tide’s (23-4, 13-1 SEC for first) leader in rebounds with eight and is third on the team with 22 blocked shots

He was projected to be a lottery pick in the June NBA draft. Even though he hasn’t been criminally charged in the case, it’s a bad look for the Crimson Tide player and team.  Miller will remain on the team.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats first response on Miller’s involvement came off as a bit insensitive:nd to downplay the seriousness of the situation.

Later Oats issued another statement in which he said he didn’t intend to downplay the seriousness of the situation.

Topics  
News
Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
