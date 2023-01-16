Alabama’s Darius Miles Arrested on Capital Murder Charge

Former Alabama guard Darius Miles was arrested for capital murder on Sunday concerning a shooting in Tuscaloosa.

According to AL.com, a 23-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning near the University of Alabama campus. Police later revealed the woman’s name was Jamea Jonae Harris of Birmingham. Along with Miles, Michael Lynn Davis, 20, was also arrested. Miles and Davis were not affiliated with the school.

Alabama men’s basketball player Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder. https://t.co/D3tsVocIV4 — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) January 15, 2023

Police say that the shooting was the result of a minor altercation between the victims and suspects, according to ABC News. An unnamed driver told police that his vehicle was shot into, and he had returned fire in self-defense, possibly hitting one of the suspects in the process. The driver was not harmed.

Darius Miles was a junior playing for Alabama’s basketball team, currently ranked fourth in the nation. He had played sparingly in six games this season but has not played since December 20th. He was shut down for the season with an ankle injury. Head coach Nate Oates had also mentioned that he had been dealing with a personal matter, one that is unrelated to the shooting.

Following Miles’ arrest, the University of Alabama removed him from both the basketball team and the school, the school announced in a statement.

“First and foremost, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim from last night’s incident,” the athletic department said in a statement. “We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles, and he is no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team. Athletics, in conjunction with the University, is fully cooperating with this investigation.”

According to ABC News, Darius Miles and Michael Lynn Davis were booked into Tuscaloosa County Jail without bond.