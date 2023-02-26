News

Another Day, Another Black Eye For Alabama Basketball

Bob Harvey
Brandon Miller in action

The Brandon Miller saga gets more bizarre with each passing day. It what is turning into a daily PR nightmare  for the Alabama basketball program, the Crimson Tide’s pre-game player introductions are under scrutiny.

Background on the case

Even though he’s not a suspect, police revealed earlier this week that Miller has a connection to a fatal shooting near campus last month. It claimed the life of a mother of a 5-year old boy, Jamea Harris. She was just 23-years old.

According to authorities, Miller transported, though never handled, the alleged murder weapon to his ex-teammate, Darius Miles. The gun was legally owned by Miles, who then gave it to Michael Davis.

Miles and Davis have been charged with capital murder in the death of Harris and it’s been established that Davis, drunkenly. Fired 11 shots into the car in which Harris was sitting.

Given what we know about Miller’s involvement in the murder of Harris, the video is astounding.

That Miller transported the murder weapon to the scene is bad enough. That Miller’s car was used to block the victim’s car is bad enough but the pre-game celebration is like pouring salt over a very open wound.

Is Oats Paying Attention?

For his part Nate Oaks, again coming across as somewhat clueless, says he wasn’t aware what the team was doing with the pre-game introductions:

One would think that after Tuesday’s blockbuster testimony about Miller’s involvement that the coach or school administrators would be monitoring EVERY move that their star player makes. But that doesn’t appear to be the case. Not even close.

One prominent ESPN analyst has come down on the side of Miller. Jay Bilas said the player has rights and that outside of Oats original comments, the school has handled things the right way. Not all agree though.

Story is not going away

Miller’s actions might not meet those of a criminal statute, but at the very least were irresponsible. Alabama continues to play him, hoping that more people like Jay Bilas will rise to his defense.  But the truth is the media spotlight will only get brighter heading into March.

Maybe more than anything, that’s what makes Alabama’s decision to continue backing, let alone playing, Miller truly baffling.

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
