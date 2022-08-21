Mets

Bailey Falter Lies Not In Our Stars, But In Ourselves

metstradamus
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

You could feel the worm turn on Saturday night when Jeff McNeil was up with the bases loaded and two outs with the Mets up 1-0. When Nick Castellanos, who has the range of a turtle, got a hold of McNeil’s sinking liner to end the inning, it was your first hint that things weren’t going to go right.

Bailey Falter, he of the 5.89 ERA at Citizens Bank Park in 2022, was the perfect candidate to deliver famine to the Mets after they feasted on Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler. Falter did that because 1) of course, and 2) if you’re lefthanded and draw breath, you have an even chance to beat the Mets. (Hell, if Julia Roberts learned a slider and signed with the Braves, I’d worry.) Falter went six innings while only giving up two hits, two walks, one run, and a long foul ball. Meanwhile, Alec Bohm’s two run double in the third gave the Phillies a 3-1 lead, and they would not relinquish it as they earned a split of the doubleheader.

The shame of it was that if they could have gotten to Falter, the Phillies lineup was getting frustrated enough with the Mets’ pen, They had the bases loaded in the 5th, but Stephen Nogosek got Matt Vierling swinging. They had the bases loaded in the sixth when Jeff McNeil absolutely pilfered JT Realmuto (more on that later). Then they had a runner on second in the 7th and couldn’t get a hit off of someone named Rob Zastryzny. With all due respect, what bar league in Montana are we getting these people from? If the Mets could have touched up Jose Alvarado and David Robertson, the Phillies would have been swept at the hands of Michael Perez, Stephen Nogosek, and Rob Zastrysny. Might I say Phillies fans would be pissed? Might I say … they’d be right?

But it was not to be, as it was Bailey Falter who played the ultimate role of “how the hell did this guy beat us.”

Today’s Hate List

First, Jose Alvarado. Because he’s still a big mouth.

Second, Hector Neris. Because crissakes.

Third, Aaron Boone. Because what the f*ck?.

Fourth, Tom Verducci. Because I saved the best for last. Guy actually went on national television and said that he looks at defensive efficiency to judge defense, and that the Mets and Phillies are tied in defensive efficiency so that the Phillies might actually have as good a defense as the Mets.

So basically according to Tom Verducci: this …

.. is the same as this:

If you had to take a sedative after listening to that, congratuations: you’re now a statistic in the Verducci Effect.

 

Topics  
Mets
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

metstradamus

View All Posts By metstradamus

metstradamus

View All Posts By metstradamus

Related To Mets

Mets

The Trevor Hershiser Ballet

metstradamus  •  8h
Mets
8/20/2022 Game Preview: New York Mets At Philadelphia Phillies (The Keith Hernandez Approved Doubleheader Edition)
metstradamus  •  14h
Mets
Mola Ram Approved
metstradamus  •  Aug 19 2022
Mets
8/19/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
Mike Phillips  •  Aug 19 2022
Mets
You Make Your Own Luck
metstradamus  •  Aug 18 2022
Mets
8/18/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
Mike Phillips  •  Aug 18 2022
Mets
Friedrich Nietzsche Never Watched A Mets Game
metstradamus  •  Aug 18 2022
More News