Big Generator

Pete Alonso had a double play in his hands, but he threw the ball wide to Francisco Lindor and everyone was safe. It led to a four run second inning highlighted by a three run double by Mookie Betts to make it 4-1. Safe to say at that point, with Walker Buehler on the mound that a four game sweep at the hands of the Dodgers was now staring at all of us right in the eyes.

It was at that point that I decided to throw some music on my headphones. I chose “Hold On” by Yes. Just to take a little break and decompress. Had to remind myself that it was a long season and that I can’t get crazy about a potential four game losing streak at the hands of the Dodgers. By the time the song ended, the Mets had a 5-4 lead and Pete Alonso had his first home run of the night. (Alonso said after the game that he made a promise to himself that he wouldn’t continue to allow Buehler to continue to take his lunch money like he did in college, which was an incredible bit of honesty from Alonso.)

It was then that I decided that this band had hits in it, and I was going to listen to Yes the rest of the game.

The funny part is that I don’t get very superstitious with the Mets … at least not like I do with the Rangers, especially now that the Rangers are in the playoffs. During the 2014 playoffs, I had to be on a bus on game nights. In 2015, it was iced tea. The Rangers were down 5-3 to the Islanders in January. I went out to get some iced tea and when I got back it was 6-5 Rangers. I rode that drink all the way to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The next season it was egg rolls that got me to the second round. This season? Let’s just say the superstitions are taking over my life a bit.

But with the Mets? I’m not really that crazy. For a superstition to take hold, it has to be organic. Having a song on during a four run rally counts. So I listened to Yes the rest of the night, save for a few moments while I was trying to figure out what the Dodgers were doing in the ninth when they were trying to bring a position player in to pitch with a five run lead (more on that later). I had Big Generator on through Eduardo Escobar’s home run in the 4th and through Colin Holderman coming in to bail Peterson out of the 4th inning. When Adam Ottavino was pitching to Trea Turner I threw on Relayer. First notes hit, Turner strikes out. Any superstition that gets Trea Turner to strike out is all right by me. Relayer (which really shows Chris Squire’s chops as a bassist) stayed on through the excellent bullpen work by Ottavino, Chasen Shreve, and Drew Smith, and near the end, Pete Alonso had his second home run of the night, a three run dinger into the right center field power alley to make it 9-4.

Then we threw on Close to the Edge to end the night. Joely Rodriguez got out of an 8th inning jam with a double play and the Mets would finish off a 9-4 victory. This was a huge victory for the Mets. Even if it’s the only win they get this weekend, nine runs in a game started by Walker Buehler has to at least let them breathe. And it keeps them from continuing a brief two game losing streak. Maybe they get some good bounces and get the split tomorrow. But even if they don’t, they at least feel good about themselves beating the best team in baseball.

But we have to talk about the mockery of the game Dave Roberts and Major League Baseball whipped up for us tonight. For that, we go to …

Today’s Hate List

Is there a manager besides Buck Showalter that knows the damn rules?

Dave Roberts, with the Dodgers down 9-4, tried to put in Zach McKinstry to pitch and save the bullpen. First off, a five run deficit should really be nothing for the world class Dodgers to overcome, so that’s another story for another time, and thankfully it’s not my problem.

But if I, an idiot blogger writing about listening to Yes albums during baseball games was aware that there was a limit to when you can bring in a position player to pitch, then World Series Champion Manager Dave F*cking Roberts has to know the freakin’ rule. He didn’t, The umps called him out on it, and Roberts got caught. So the only thing to do was for Roberts to bring in a reliever for his eight warmup pitches and we could be on our way.

But the umpiring crew headed by CB Bucknor (of course), probably in conjunction with Major League Baseball, decided to let Evan Phillips get a full bullpen warm up. Now we don’t want Phillips getting hurt. But it’s totally on his manager for not knowing the damn rules. Then when the umps ordered Phillips to take the mound after ten warmup pitches, the Dodgers’ coach created a fake argument with the umpire to get Phillips a few more throws. The time between innings was about 12 minutes because nobody know what the hell they were doing.

Note to Rob Manfred: THIS DIDN’T HELP THE PACE OF PLAY!!!!!

Sorry, but if I know a rule that a major league manager doesn’t, said major league manager should be sent to Siberian Khatru