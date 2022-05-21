News

Brad Thomas Preakness Picks | Expert Preakness Picks 2022

Jon Conahan
Bet on Preakness 2022 in Canada

The 2022 Preakness Stakes will be held on Saturday, May 21. Brad Thomas has announced his selections for three horses he believes have some betting value. Below you can find Brad Thomas’ Preakness picks.

Matt Bernier Preakness Picks: Bet Epicenter (+100) at BetOnline
Let’s go over Brad Thomas’s Preakness picks for 2022, as well as where to get the best Preakness odds for each horse at the Pimlico Race Course.

He’s going to put some money on Skippylongstocking, and if Skippy won, Thomas would get a huge payout.

Brad Thomas’s Preakness Picks | Brad Thomas’s Picks for Preakness 2022

Besides the pick on Skippylongstocking, Brad Thomas’s picks are somewhat similar to most.

Below, we will look over Brad Thomas’s Preakness top four picks.

Skippylongstocking (+2500) at BetOnline

Skippylongstocking began to make progress in early March when he won a tough Gulfstream allowance race at 1 1/8 mile.

The bay Kentucky-bred colt has been freshened six weeks ahead of the Preakness, and the 1 3/16-mile course should suit him given his better finishing kick at longer distances. Skippylongstocking, who is currently a 25-1 underdog, still has a lot to prove in terms of class, but the late runner has some vertical exotic appeal after a pair of good runs.

Back Skippylongstocking (+2500) at BetOnline

Epicenter (+120) at BetOnline

Epicenter is the favorite going into this one, and it’s easy to see why Thomas likes him. Others, on the other hand, consider that his best performance occurred when he finished second in the Kentucky Derby. Epicenter confronts a difficult job in winning the Preakness after finishing second in the Kentucky Derby due to potential fatigue.

Epicenter is the clear favorite to win the race, and for good reason. He has a legitimate chance to win the event if he can match his BSF score of 100 from the Kentucky Derby. Now the only question is if he has it in him to do it all over again.

He’ll start from the eighth spot on the grid. No Preakness winner has come from that post position since 2006.

Back Epicenter (+120) at BetOnline

Early Voting (+350) at BetOnline

Early Voting is a popular betting choice for many bettors. Thomas believes Early Voting has a decent chance to win the Preakness because of his recent performance.

Chad Brown, one of the world’s best trainers, will have his horse ready to race. No horse has won the event since 2016 in the starting position that Voting is starting at.

Despite having enough points to qualify for the Kentucky Derby, Chad Brown pulled him out. He is determined to win the Preakness. Let’s see if the coach was correct in his choice.

Back Early Voting (+350) at BetOnline
News
Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
