British Ultramarathoner Banned For A Year After Accepting 3rd Place Trophy And Failing To Disclose She Rode In Car During Race

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Joasia Zakrzewski

Joasia Zakrzewski, a 47-year-old British ultramarathoner, was banned from racing or coaching in Britain for one year after it was revealed that she rode in a car for a portion of the 50-mile race.

Zakrzewski finished third place in the race and received a trophy for the finish.

She later told the BBC.

“I made a massive error accepting the trophy and should have handed it back.”

It took a week for race officials to figure out that she rode in a car for 2 1/2 miles of the race.

Tracking data indicated that she finished a mile in 1 minute and 40 seconds.

When asked by officials, Zakrzewski admitted she was in a car, but her explanation for not sharing the information sooner was confusing.

She said she accepted the ride and planned to finish the race unofficially.

Race officials were not aware that she accepted a ride or intended to finish unofficially.

As for accepting the trophy, she blamed that on a “miscommunication” and jet lag.

A standard suspension for a case like this is two years, but “mitigating factors” reduced her suspension.

Zakrewski is a well-known ultramarathon runner who earlier in the year ran 255 miles in 48 hours.

The new third-place finisher, Mel Sykes, had an interesting take on the situation.

She said:

“Great news for me but really bad news for sportsmanship.”

Unfortunately, her career accomplishments will be overshadowed by the poor decision-making and handling of this race.

News
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
