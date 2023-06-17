Call Me Petty

I thought how joyous it was that the Mets were pummeling Miles Mikolas tonight because I vaguely remembered him being a little dickish last season. But so much time has passed (with the Mets doing so much worse than last year, it feels like years have passed), I forgot why I was mad at Mikolas in the first place. So being the journalist that I am (and because I’m petty), I did some research and looked it up.

Mikolas theorized that perhaps Bassitt, on a cold night, didn’t have enough sweat to mix with rosin. “If you’re not comfortable with a ball, don’t throw it. If you toss back ten in a row, maybe that sends a message.” — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) April 27, 2022

Oh that’s right, Mikolas said that Bassitt needed to take responsibility for his actions and add more sweat to his rosin. Well, Max Scherzer and Drew Smith added sweat to their rosin and look where the f*** that got ’em. I’d say 20 games of responsibility is enough, don’t you, Miles?

Time is a flat circle.

Needless to say, I’m very happy that Mikolas was crushed by the Mets for six runs in his six innings of work, which included a big two run double by Brett Baty after Francisco Lindor grounded into a first inning double play with the bases loaded and nobody out, two RBI by Tommy Pham, and the ultimate indignity these days: a solo blast into the Coca-Cola Corner by Daniel Vogelbach after being off on hiatus for a week.

But I’m even happier that Tylor Megill turned it around and pitched six strong innings to lead the Mets to a 6-1 win. He was efficient in the first four innings, and then when he got into trouble in the 5th, two things happened: He abandoned the slider after it worked well earlier in the game, but was hit hard by Willson Contreras for a home run and Jordan Walker for a double. The other thing that happened was that Walker tried to steal third base with one out and down by four runs, which helped Megill get out of the fifth and basically put the lights out on the Cardinals. They’ve lost six straight and 11 out of 13, and perhaps Mikolas will take responsibility for his part in all that.

For the Mets, that’s two straight victories on two straight good starting pitching performances. It’s minute, but it’s a start (no pun intended.) Hopefull the good times continue with Kodai Senga and Carlos Carrasco going against a team that looks to be spiraling down the toilet.

Today’s Hate List

Miles Mikolas Nolan Arenado Stubby Clapp Jack Clark Cesar Montes