Catalogued

I have to admit to you that in the first inning when Max Scherzer gave up a double to Sean Murph and a walk to Seth Brown with two outs, I let out a “NOT YOU TOO MAX!!!” But Max was all like “lol jk” and struck out Dermis Garcia to end the inning. Scherzer would go on to give up a run on four hits and a walk in six innings of work while striking out seven. That’s the thing about having Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom on the same team. You might get one of them, but you will very rarely get two of them.

Eduardo Escobar hit a two run single to give the Mets a 3-1 lead in the third, but the fourth inning was the key turn of events. Sears got the first two outs of the inning, but then Brandon Nimmo hit a single and went to second on an error. Then, Mark Canha hit a ground ball to short which would have probably been an out in any other ballpark. But on Oakland’s field, it took a bad hop and hit the shortstop in the shoulder to put runners on first and third. Then, the middle of the order put the game away against J.P. Sears. Francisco Lindor hit one off the wall in left center to bring him Nimmo and Canha to make it 5-0, and then Pete Alonso set the new standard for runs driven in by a Met in a season with RBI numbers 124 and 125 with a blast to left center which made it 7-0, and that was it. The rest of the game featured the A’s defense turning into a pumpkin after yesterday and Alonso driving in three more runs with a double to make the new number 128, and the Mets cruised into their off day with a 13-4 victory.

The Phillies, meanwhile, are still useless. They had a 6-5 lead entering the 8th but the Phils’ bullpen was the Phils’ bullpen, and the Braves remained 1.5 games back. I want to apologize to the good folks at Jersey Mike’s for losing my mind when the Phillies squandered a golden opportunity to win it in the 10th. If the Washington Nationals ever had a Joe Hardy story in them, they best write it tomorrow.

Today’s Hate List

Jean Segura …

.328/.371/,525 against the Mets in his career.

.270/.330/.394 against the Braves in his career, not including 0-for-4 tonight

That’s pretty much it. And that’s enough.