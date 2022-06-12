Caught In The Undercurrent

The Angels debuted their beach themed City Connect uniforms on Saturday night against Cookie Carrasco and the Mets. The Angels would then go on to hit so many home runs that the Angels twitter account ran out of beach puns. Helps that they have Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani healthy and ready to answer the ball. Trout went 3-for-4 with two home runs, and Ohtani had a double, single, homer and three RBI and was walked before he could finish the Escobar. Ohtani would leave that to Jared Walsh, who cycled in the 8th with a triple as Khalil Lee figured “screw it, we’re down by 7 so I’m going to dive”, and missed.

The Mets had one and only one chance to make this a game. In the fifth inning with the score 3-0 Angels, J.D. Davis singled, and Luis Guillorme reached on an error by Luis Rengifo. But Michael Lorenzen wriggled out of hit by striking out Tomas Nido, getting Brandon Nimmo to hit an at’em ball to Walsh, and then striking out Mark Canha on a running fastball inside. They had a couple of other minor chances but by and large, they didn’t make a lot of noise at the plate. When you run into two of the best players in baseball at the tops of their games, and then you don’t hit on the other side, you get washed away with the tide. The best thing to happen tonight was Mark Canha working out a walk down by nine runs with two outs in the 9th like it was the World Series. I remember the days where Dave Kingman would swing at three straight pitchers to end ball games like he had dinner reservations at Toots Shor’s. So I appreciate Canha. The walk led to four cosmetically pleasing runs (thanks in part to Khalil Lee’s first major league home run) which put lipstick on Chase Utley so imagine if this was actually the World Series!

But let’s look big picture: The Mets are 4-5 on this California road trip. With a win on Sunday night, the Mets will have split the road trip which I think any sane thinking Mets fan would have signed up for going in. Of course, we couldn’t have imagined that the Braves, Phillies, and Marlins would have won 24 straight games (that sounds like one of my exaggerations but the three teams combined have one 24 straight f*cking games!) But a 5-5 road trip is nothing to complain about so let’s hope that is spoken into reality. It’ll be tough as the Mets will go against their former teammate Noah Syn… oh, wait.

I think I see Noah Syndergaard. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) June 12, 2022

Today’s Hate List

Brandon Marsh’s conditioner.