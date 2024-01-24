CeeDee Lamb’s Mom Rips Cowboys QB: “Dak Isn’t It”

The Dallas Cowboys are the most talked about team in the NFL.

Everything to do with Dallas gets significant attention, whether good or bad.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has been in the news but not for anything he would want.

Dallas’ number one WR CeeDee Lamb’s mother went on to social media and was critical of Prescott.

Dak’s brother Ted Prescott then went on to social media to defend his brother.

The drama continued for Dallas as Micah Parsons’ brother also went on to social media to criticize Dak and Dallas’ coaching staff.

This would lead to Micah defending his teammate and organization.

Below, we will take a look at all the drama surrounding Dallas after their embarrassing loss to the Packers in the Wild Card round.

Dallas Cowboys Drama

Dallas went 12-5 this season and finished second in the NFC.

They looked like they would go on a deep playoff push but they got smashed in the Wild Card round by the seventh seed, Green Bay Packers.

It was an embarrassing loss for Dallas, which has led to a lot of off-the-field drama, involving family members of the three most prominent players on the team.

CeeDee Lamb’s mother was critical of Dak, Dak’s brother defended Dak, Micah Parson’s brother criticized Dak and the coaching staff, and Micah distanced himself from his brother and defended Dak and the organization.

CeeDee Lamb’s Mother Highly Critical Of Dak

After the Cowboys lost to the Packers in the Wild Card, Leta Ramirez, CeeDee Lamb’s mom went on social media and bashed Dak Prescott.

She posted on Facebook “DAK ISN’T IT”.

Leta would go on to reply to some people.

A follower replied “Tell the youngin to come home to the team. CJ would love him.”

Lamb’s mom replied “Sh** I wish he would! CJ is great.”

Another follower replied to her original post and said “Not at all cuz”

Lamb’s mom fired back “They need to get rid of his a**. It’s guys on that team that’s wants a RING! They work to hard”.

CD Lamb’s mother was/is not happy with Dak Prescott. As the ✭ Turns 😞😞😞😞 pic.twitter.com/sE4KhxXVKP — ✭ Your_Guy_Nix ✭ (@Your_Guy_Nix) January 20, 2024

This is not what Dak would want his top receiver’s family to say in public and puts Dak’s relationship with Lamb on thin ice.

Ted Prescott Defends Dak

Seeing his brother getting bashed in public, Ted Prescott came to the defense of Dak.

Ted posted on X “Cowboys fans why continue to DM me, if I could get Dak to leave Dallas I would. I too want him out of Dallas. The city and organization have been great to he and our family, but done with drama and the so called fans, but he loves this team and wants to bring it rings”.

Cowboy fans why continue to DM me TRUST ME, if I could get @dak to leave Dallas I would. I too want him out of Dallas. The city and organization have been great to he and our family, but done with drama and the so called fans, but he loves this team, and wants to bring it rings — Tad Prescott (@Tp1stprescott) January 20, 2024

Dak’s brother is fed up with Dak always getting blamed for the team’s shortcomings.

Terrence Parsons Bashes Dak And Organization

Terrence Parsons, Micah’s brother blamed Dak and the coaches for all of it.

Micah’s brother said the QB and Dan Quinn should pack their bags while calling for head coach Mike McCarthy to be replaced by Jim Harbaugh or Mike Vrabel.

This didn’t sit well with Micah as he defended Dak and the organization.

Micah Defends Dak & Organization

After his brother was critical of Dak and the coaching staff, Micah would defend the team.

Micah stated, “As you know if I have something to say I’m not afraid to say it”.

He also stated, “I love my team, my brothers on my team, and the city of Dallas and I’m more committed than ever to bring a championship to the greatest fan base on earth.”

The drama never seems to end with the Cowboys.