Charlotte Flair is the most popular female wrestler in WWE.

Flair is recognized as one of, if not the greatest female superstar in WWE history.

She is a 14-time Women’s World Champion, holding the WWE Divas Championship once, the Raw Women’s Championship a record six times, and the SmackDown Women’s Championship a record seven times.

Flair also held the NXT Women’s Championship twice and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship once.

She won the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Her triple threat match at WrestleMania 35 against Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey was the first time a woman’s match was the main event at WrestleMania.

Flair will take on Rhea Ripley at this year’s WrestleMania.

It is yet to be determined whether the match will main event night one of WrestleMania or not.

Flair is the most decorated female wrestler in WWE history and her legacy just keeps growing.

Charlotte Flair Net Worth

Flair has an estimated net worth of approximately $2 million.

She has earned her net worth in WWE, as an actress, and an author.

Charlotte Flair Husband

From May 2010 to February 2013, Flair was married to Riki Johnson.

In a joint biography with her father, Ric Flair, Charlotte revealed she allegedly left Johnson after having been the victim of domestic abuse many times.

Johnson filed a lawsuit against Charlotte, her father, and author Brian Shields in October 2018 for defamatory statements.

From 2013 to October 2015, Flair was married to English wrestler Thomas Latimer.

Charlotte began dating Manuel Andrade Oropeza, better known to wrestling fans as Andrade in February 2019.

The couple got engaged on January 1, 2020, and got married on May 27, 2022, in Mexico.

Charlotte Flair Age

Flair was born on April 5, 1986.

She is currently 36 years old and will turn 37 years old shortly after this year’s WrestleMania.

Wardrobe Malfunction

At last year’s WrestleMania, Flair had a wardrobe malfunction while doing her Figure Eight Leglock.

WWE had to cut the screen black for a moment but social media already got a hold of the wardrobe malfunction.

Charlotte Flair Instagram

Flair’s Instagram account is charlottewwe.

She is an active user, having over 2,500 posts.

Flair has over 5 million followers on the social media platform.

Charlotte Flair WWE Contract

Charlotte Flair’s first contract with WWE was for roughly $230,000 per year.

Her recent contract pays her roughly $1.1 million per year.

Flair is the third highest-paid female superstar in WWE, behind Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch.