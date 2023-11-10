This is one of those situations where a sports fan would like to be a fly on the wall to hear the conversation that happened when this superstar group had dinner and celebrated birthdays among them.

JJ Watt posted a picture of a birthday dinner for Jon Rahm and Zach Ertz, both living in Arizona and sharing a November 10th birthday.

Happy 29th birthday to former World No.1, two-time Major champion and Ryder Cup star Jon Rahm 🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/3Kt6nHkhkI — Golf Monthly (@GolfMonthly) November 10, 2023

Happy Birthday to our guy Zach 🎂 pic.twitter.com/hFJu6jY2PR — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 10, 2023

Rahm is a two-time PGA major champion who turned 29.

Ertz is the Arizona Cardinals tight end who played with the 2018 Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

He turned 33.

All sports were insulted equally at the table tonight. Happy Birthday Ertzy & Rahmbo!! 🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/O4wLGMBnDd — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 10, 2023

In addition to Watt, the future Hall of Famer, at the table, there was also Michael Phelps the highly decorated and acclaimed Olympic swimmer.

And that’s not everyone; there are two esteemed soccer stars in the mix, they are Kealia Watt and Julie Ertz, a two-time World Cup Champion, who are the wives of JJ Watt and Zach Ertz respectively.

Retired NFL star J.J. Watt stops by the TODAY plaza and announces that he and his wife, soccer player Kealia Watt, are investing in Burnley Football Club in England. pic.twitter.com/zzPGdsnmWH — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 2, 2023

Saturday we celebrated an all-time great. There will never be another @julieertz ❤️ #StampedeTogether pic.twitter.com/ZmaCjbL8rU — Santa Clara Women’s Soccer (@SCUWomensSoccer) October 23, 2023

The wives of Michael Phelps and Jon Rahm are superheroes too.

Phelps’ wife Nicole Johnson is expecting the couple’s fourth baby boy.

Rahm’s wife Kelley Cahill gave birth to baby boys in both 2021 and 2022.

All of these people would be fascinating to speak with individually; having them all together in conversation could be mind-boggling.