Check Out This Picture Of Superathletes From Golf, Swimming, Soccer, And Football Dining Together

Wendi Oliveros
Swimming - Olympics: Day 6

This is one of those situations where a sports fan would like to be a fly on the wall to hear the conversation that happened when this superstar group had dinner and celebrated birthdays among them.

JJ Watt posted a picture of a birthday dinner for Jon Rahm and Zach Ertz, both living in Arizona and sharing a November 10th birthday.

Rahm is a two-time PGA major champion who turned 29.

Ertz is the Arizona Cardinals tight end who played with the 2018 Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

He turned 33.

In addition to Watt, the future Hall of Famer, at the table, there was also Michael Phelps the highly decorated and acclaimed Olympic swimmer.

And that’s not everyone; there are two esteemed soccer stars in the mix, they are Kealia Watt and Julie Ertz, a two-time World Cup Champion, who are the wives of JJ Watt and Zach Ertz respectively.

The wives of Michael Phelps and Jon Rahm are superheroes too.

Phelps’ wife Nicole Johnson is expecting the couple’s fourth baby boy.

Rahm’s wife Kelley Cahill gave birth to baby boys in both 2021 and 2022.

All of these people would be fascinating to speak with individually; having them all together in conversation could be mind-boggling.

News
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

