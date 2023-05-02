News

Classic NBA Playoff Matchup as LeBron, Lakers visit Curry, Warriors

Author image
Bob Harvey
3 min read
LeBron and Steph Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors go head-to-head in the postseason for the first time since 1991 when they open a second-round playoff series Tuesday night in San Francisco.

Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center where the Warriors are listed as -4.5 point favorites at BetOnline. The total is 228.

These are arguably the two premier franchises in the NBA. The Lakers and Warriors have combined for seven of the past eight Western Conference championships and five of the last eight NBA titles.

Los Angeles Lakers (48-41, #7 seed)

The Lakers, who took the season series 3-1, beat the Warriors to the second round by needing just six games to knock off the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.  That series ended Friday in a 125-85 Lakers rout, with D’Angelo Russell pouring in 31 points:

Meanwhile LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 38 points and 19 rebounds:

Golden State Warriors (48-41, 6th seed)

The Lakers have enjoyed three days off since its clinching win, while the Warriors are being rushed right back into action after securing their spot with a 120-100 road win over the Sacramento Kings in Game 7. Steph Curry set an NBA record for a Game 7 with 50 points:

LeBron vs. Steph

Maybe the Lakers and Warriors haven’t met in the postseason in 32 years, but James and Curry have quite the recent history. They’ve gone head-to-head 22 times in the playoffs, all over the course of four consecutive meetings between the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals from 2015-18.

Curry earned championship rings on three of the four occasions, all while losing the personal scoring duel to James, who put up 33 points per game in those matchups, while Curry went for 25.4.

Bottom Line

It might be the six and seven seeds, but it’s got the potential to be a classic series.

Stephen Curry against LeBron James (again), James a four-time champion after winning titles with Miami, Cleveland and the Lakers; Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala have won four rings with the Warriors in the last eight seasons.

The Lakers are much improved from the team that starteo much better than they were two months ago. But the Warriors showed vs. Sacramento that they still have their championship fire. Expect nothing less than a classic.

This is the definition of must see TV.

Topics  
News
Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Related To News

News

NFL Draft: The Best 6th Round Picks Of All Time

Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 30 2023
News
Entertainment: Vanessa Williams
Next Fox Or CNN TV Host Fired Odds: Jeanine Pirro, Mark Levin Favorites To Leave Next
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 26 2023
News
Tucker Carlson stands at the podium.
Tucker Carlson Next Media Job Odds: Could Fox News Host Be Headed To Rumble or OANN?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 25 2023
News
Simone Biles Jonathan Owens
Olympic Champion Gymnast Simone Biles Marries NFL Player Jonathan Owens
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 22 2023
News
Syndication: York Daily Record
NFL Draft 2023: Joey Porter Jr Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Bench Press, and More
Author image jamesboutros  •  Apr 21 2023
News
Boston Marathon
77 Year Old Patty Hung Completed Record-Breaking 37th Straight Boston Marathon
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 19 2023
News
Sha'Carri Richardson
Sha’Carri Ricardson Posts Record Time In First 100 Meter Individual Race Of 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top