CM Punk returned to WWE at the Survivor Series PPV in November 2023.

It was one of the best returns in wrestling history.

Punk is one of the most controversial wrestlers in history.

Unfortunately, Punk tore his tricep at the WWE Royal Rumble PPV in January 2024.

Cody Rhodes and Punk were the final two in the match and Rhodes eliminated Punk to win the Royal Rumble.

Punk was expected to main event night one of WrestleMania against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Unfortunately for CM Punk and WWE fans, plans will change due to Punk’s injury.

Below, we will discuss how Punk’s injury will change WWE’s plans and predict who will replace Punk in the main event of night one of WrestleMania.

CM Punk’s Injury Will Change WWE’s Plans

CM Punk was expected to win the Royal Rumble match, go on to main event night one of WrestleMania, and challenge Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE had to change plans and have Cody Rhodes win the Royal Rumble.

Both Rhodes and Punk were expected to main event WrestleMania.

Rhodes will main event night two against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Whichever of the two lost the Rumble would have won at the Elimination Chamber to punch their main event ticket.

Now with Punk out due to a torn tricep, WWE will have to decide on someone else to challenge Rollins for night one of WrestleMania.

Who Will Replace Punk At WrestleMania?

WWE will need to change their plans for the main event of night one of WrestleMania with the injury to Punk.

Below, we look at some WWE superstars that may replace Punk in the main event of night one of WrestleMania.

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has established himself as a top heel on WWE Raw in recent months.

He has been given a significant push as a heel.

His contract expires in April 2024, shortly after WrestleMania.

He has yet to sign a new deal.

This may lead to McIntyre not winning the World Heavyweight Championship unless he signs a new contract.

However, this will not prevent him from challenging Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship.

McIntyre has been putting in very good work and promos as a heel and is a very good choice to replace Punk in the main event of night one of WrestleMania.

Damian Priest

Damian Priest still has the Money In The Bank briefcase, guaranteeing him a title shot at any time he wants.

McIntyre vs Punk may be the perfect setup for Priest to cash in his briefcase at WrestleMania if McIntyre does not sign a new deal and WWE wants a new champion.

Priest would come in after the match and cash in the briefcase to challenge the winner of whoever Rollins faces.

Another thing WWE could do for Priest is have him win the Elimination Chamber match and challenge Rollins without needing to use his briefcase.

Priest would still have the briefcase to cash in any time he chooses.

It would not be surprising at all to see Priest cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase at WrestleMania and win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Gunther

Gunther has been the Intercontinental Champion since June 2022.

He has been pushed as a very strong champion.

WWE was planning on a Gunther vs Brock Lesnar match for the IC title at WrestleMania but with recent allegations against Lesnar, WWE will not have Lesnar back any time soon.

This leaves Gunther without a challenger for WrestleMania.

The Elimination Chamber PPV is scheduled to be on February 24, 2024.

WWE could have Gunther enter the Elimination Chamber match and win.

This would punch his ticket to main event night one of WrestleMania.

WWE could do a title vs title with Rollins putting up his World Heavyweight Championship and Gunther putting up his IC title.

This would be a huge main event for night one of WrestleMania and be a major push for Gunther.

Gunther is an interesting option for WWE to replace CM Punk in the main event of night one of WrestleMania.

Sami Zayn

A dark horse option to challenge Rollins is Sami Zayn.

Zayn did outstanding work during his time with the Bloodline.

He was in the main event of night one of WrestleMania last year, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat the Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Zayn remains one of the top superstars in WWE and has stated multiple times he wants to be a heavyweight champion at least once in WWE.

Many fans thought Zayn deserved to win a major singles title last year.

WWE could decide to put Zayn in the main event of WrestleMania once again.

A Zayn vs Rollins match would be a classic as they are both excellent wrestlers.

Sami Zayn is a dark horse choice for WWE to replace CM Punk in the main event of night one of WrestleMania.