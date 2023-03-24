Cody Rhodes will be in the main event of this year’s WrestleMania.

His journey back to WWE was a long time in the making.

Rhodes left WWE in May of 2016 as he was unhappy with the direction he was going in the company.

He wrestled mostly on the independent circuit and was very successful.

In January 2019, Rhodes was unveiled as an Executive Vice President of the newly formed AEW wrestling company, where he would also serve as a wrestler.

After failing to negotiate a new contract in 2022, Rhodes left AEW in February 2022.

He returned to WWE at last year’s WrestleMania.

Rhodes entered the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match in January and he won the match.

With his Royal Rumble win, Rhodes punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes Net Worth

Rhodes’ net worth is roughly $5 million.

He has made his fortune as a wrestler and as a businessman.

Rhodes is a big name in the wrestling industry and he even helped start AEW.

He will take home a nice paycheque for being in the main event of this year’s WrestleMania and he has a lucrative deal with WWE.

Cody Rhodes Wife

Cody Rhodes is married to Brandi Alexis Runnels, known professionally as Brandi Rhodes.

The couple got married in 2013.

Brandi was in AEW with Cody and left the company when Cody did.

She has not appeared on WWE but it would not be surprising to see Brandi back on wrestling TV.

The couple lives in a mansion in Cheval Florida.

Cody Rhodes Injury

Cody shocked wrestling fans when he wrestled injured against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell on June 5, 2022.

He hurt himself lifting weights, resulting in a torn pectoral muscle.

Despite the injury, Rhodes competed in the Hell in a Cell match and defeated Seth Rollins.

After the match against Rollins, we did not see Rhodes on WWE TV for quite some time.

Rhodes apologized for getting injured at the Royal Rumble press conference.

He has not missed a beat since returning from injury.

Cody Rhodes Age

The American Nightmare has been in the wrestling business for a very long time.

He rose to prominence in his first run with WWE from 2006-2016.

Rhodes belongs to a prominent wrestling family and he has been around the business his entire life.

The superstar’s birthday is June 30, 1985.

He is 37 years old and will turn 38 in June.

The 37-year-old stands at 6’1” and weighs about 220 lbs.

37 years old

6’1” tall

220 lbs

Rhodes is in incredible shape and has the height and weight that WWE likes their champions to be.

AEW Wrestling

In November of 2018, several trademarks were filed in Jacksonville, Florida, indicating the launch of a new wrestling promotion.

On January 1, 2019, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was unveiled during a conference in Jacksonville.

Cody revealed that he, along with Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks), and Kenny Omega would serve as Executive Vice Presidents, as well as on-air talent.

Both Rhodes and The Young Bucks signed a five-year deal with AEW.

In AEW, Rhodes was the first TNT Champion in the company, winning an eight-man tournament to win the title.

He won the TNT Championship three times in AEW.

At the Beach Break event on January 26, 2022, Rhodes lost the TNT title to Sammy Guevara in a highly acclaimed ladder match.

This would be Rhodes’ last match in AEW.

In February 2022, it was announced that Cody and his wife Brandi were unable to come to terms on a new deal and they both left the company.

Cody Rhodes WWE Contract

Rhodes signed a multi-year deal with WWE in 2022.

The deal includes Rhodes making multi-million dollars per year, strong in-ring character plans, WWE Championship title reigns, and the opportunity to work in Hollywood/reality TV.

Rhodes’ WWE deal was incentive enough to have him sign back with WWE and leave AEW, a wrestling company he helped start.

He has huge family ties to the wrestling business and he grew up around the WWE.

Rhodes’ new WWE contract will pay him very well and he is among the highest-paid superstars in WWE.